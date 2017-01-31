Advertisement

Italian police charge Hungarian bus crash driver

Italian police charge Hungarian bus crash driver
Candles and flowers in the school the students attended. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP
Italian police said on Monday they had charged the driver of a Hungarian coach which crashed and burst into flames killing 16 people, mostly teenagers returning from a skiing trip to France.

Police said a forensic investigation had shown the driver, one of two aboard, was at the wheel when the bus carrying 56 people ploughed into a bridge pillar on January 20th and burst into flames on a northern Italian motorway near the city of Verona.

The driver, charged with a new offence of "vehicular homicide," involving reckless conduct or negligence leading to serious injury or death, was only identified by his initials.

In all, 11 youngsters died along with five adults, including the other driver.

Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP

