Advertisement

Italy recovers record €19 billion haul in tax fraud crackdown

The Local
news@thelocal.it
6 April 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
taxevasionrosella orlandifraudmoneyeconomy

Share this article

Italy recovers record €19 billion haul in tax fraud crackdown
The sums recovered pale in comparison to the amount estimated lost to tax fraud each year. File photo: Pexels
The Local
news@thelocal.it
6 April 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
Italy announced on Wednesday that 2016 had been a record year for recovering money lost to tax fraud.

In total, the Italian Revenue Agency recovered €19 million, the agency's director told the Chamber of Deputies' Finance Commission.

This is a 28 percent increase on the 14.9 billion recovered in 2015, and triple the €6.4 billion figure recorded ten years ago.

10.5 billion of 2016's total came from comprehensive checks carried out by the agency, including voluntary disclosure which accounted for €4.1 billion, while €8 billion came from settlements and the remaining €0.5 billion from spontaneous payments.

However, the figures are still tiny compared to the total amount lost in Italy to tax dodgers each year.

An EU-wide study published in September 2016 revealed that Italy is responsible for almost a quarter of the total lost VAT revenues in Europe.

READ MORE: Italians are Europe's worst tax cheats (again...)

In 2015, the government estimated the country's total losses to tax evasion at €90 billion a year. The employers' organization Confindustria put the figure even higher at €122 billion - the equivalent of 7.5 percent of GDP - in a report published the same year.

Nearly half the total is accounted for by non-payment of VAT and a third relates to the avoidance of payroll taxes - both factors related to the size of Italy's black economy.

The size of the untaxed economy is one of the reasons why Italy's public finances are in such a perilous state.

READ MORE: Five reasons the world is worried about the state of Italy

Five reasons why the world is worried about the state of Italy
Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

taxevasionrosella orlandifraudmoneyeconomy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Historic ruling gives Vespa legal protection from foreign fakes

An Italian shoemaker has made the world's first 24-carat gold shoes

Italian millennials 'won't reach financial independence until age 50'

Italian fishermen announce strike over greedy dolphins

Alitalia reveals dramatic cost-cutting plan

Coffee is about to get more expensive in Rome

Italy passes law to tackle poverty: Five key points

Italy brings in new tax breaks to attract wealthy foreigners
Advertisement

Recent highlights

At least 5,000 restaurants in Italy are thought to be mafia-run

Thirteen dialect words you need to know in Florence

IN PICTURES: Prince Charles in Italy's quake-damaged towns
Advertisement

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

How my Orvieto intermezzo left me hooked enough to stay

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

You can now stroll in Emperor Nero's garden with a virtual reality tour
Advertisement
2,540 Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police close two public schools over mafia links
  2. Italy's New Zealand embassy declares vendetta over PM's spaghetti pizza
  3. Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes
  4. Historic ruling gives Vespa legal protection from foreign fakes
  5. Over 1000 migrants rescued on Thursday: Italian coastguard
Advertisement
Advertisement