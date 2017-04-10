Advertisement

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 April 2017
12:44 CEST+02:00
venicegeneralirestorationculturegardenheritage

Share this article

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover
The Royal Gardens. File photo: Elliott Brown/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 April 2017
12:44 CEST+02:00
Venice's Royal Gardens, near the iconic Saint Mark's Square, will be restored in a multi-million euro project, the city's Garden Foundation announced on Friday.

Italy's Culture Ministry and the Generali insurance company will split the €5 million bill for the restoration, which will improve bridge links to the site as well as funding a cafe and other facilities in the often overlooked green oasis.

The small gardens were built on Napoleon's orders in the early 19th century, and can be found between Saint Mark's Square and the Grand Canal.

The project will restore the "enchanted site" to its "ancient splendour and significance," according to Adele Re Rebaudengo, President of the Venice Gardens Foundation.

She said the gardens would be updated "in a formal and precise way, in keeping with its historic nineteenth-century design, but at the same time filled with the unexpected".

Generali CEO Philippe Donet said Venice was a city "of utmost importance for the company", which has its headquarters in nearby Trieste, and takes its company symbol from the old flag of the Republic of Venice.

The announcement comes less than a week after fashion house Gucci announced it was funding a revamp of Florence's Boboli Gardens. Recent years have seen a string of famous Italian sites renovated with funds from private donors, many of them from the luxury fashion sector.

A multi-million-euro makeover of Rome's Colosseum has been largely funded by fashion and shoewear group Tod's. The amphitheatre was sprayed with water to remove centuries of grime, and the arched facades were strengthened.

Meanwhile, Roman fashion house Fendi paid for a 16-month clean-up of the Trevi fountain which has been acclaimed by visitors. The nearly 300-year-old monument, visited by millions of tourists every year, hit the headlines in 2012 after bits of its elaborate cornice began falling off following a particularly harsh winter.

And the €1.5 million renovation of the capital's Spanish Steps was financed by jeweller Bulgari, which has a store nearby.

The cash-strapped Italian government has also appealed to private businesses to help save other heritage sites, including Pompeii.

READ ALSO: 17 of the most beautiful parks and gardens to see in Italy

17 of the most beautiful parks and gardens to visit in Italy
Photo: Stew Dean/Flickr
venicegeneralirestorationculturegardenheritage

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Damien Hirst's new show divides visitors in Venice

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct

Top Italian restaurant loses title as 'world's best'

One of Italy's most famous gardens is getting a Gucci-funded revamp

IN PICS: Michelangelo sculpture comes home to Florence after massive restoration project

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

G7 culture ministers urge end to heritage trafficking

Italian police foil plot to blow up Rialto Bridge in Venice
Advertisement

Recent highlights

At least 5,000 restaurants in Italy are thought to be mafia-run

Thirteen dialect words you need to know in Florence

IN PICTURES: Prince Charles in Italy's quake-damaged towns
Advertisement

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

How my Orvieto intermezzo left me hooked enough to stay

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

You can now stroll in Emperor Nero's garden with a virtual reality tour
Advertisement
2,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
  2. Uber smartphone apps provisionally banned in Italy
  3. Italy expels Isis sympathizer
  4. Mexican ex-governor arrested in Italy over drug money laundering
  5. Italy populists suffer growing pains with online democracy
Advertisement
Advertisement