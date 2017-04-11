Pope Francis opens free launderette for Rome's poor and homeless

Pope Francis pictured in St Peter's Square. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The "Pope Francis Launderette" opened its doors on Monday, offering the poor and homeless a chance to wash their clothes and bedding for free, the Vatican announced.

The laundry service is in Rome's Trastevere tourist district, which already has as homeless shelter and has a tradition of helping the poor.



The facility is run by volunteers and provides six washing and machines plus driers and irons. There are plans to also provide showers, a hairdresser, clinic and a distribution point for basic goods, the Office of Papal Charities said in a statement.



A statement from the Vatican said Pope Francis wanted to offer a "concrete" example of the papal jubilee Year of Mercy.

The pontiff has previously shared a birthday dinner with the local homeless community and offered them private tours of the Sistine Chapel as well as practical assistance such as handing out sleeping bags during a cold snap in the capital.

Volunteer barbers give free shaves and haircuts every Monday - an initiative which is set to be expanded in other Italian cities - and toilets and showers were installed near the Vatican for the homeless living in the tiny city-state.

Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP