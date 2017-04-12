Advertisement

Italy gives go ahead to €3.4 billion budget-slashing plan

AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 April 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
politicseconomybudgetpaolo gentiloni

Share this article

Italy gives go ahead to €3.4 billion budget-slashing plan
File photo: Pexels
AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 April 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
Italy's debt-burdened government approved a package of economic reforms on Tuesday designed to cut 3.4 billion euros from its deficit this year, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said, following pressure from Brussels.

The cut is equivalent to 0.2 percent of GDP and will include measures to fight tax evasion and reduce public spending, though there will be no tax increases, Gentiloni said after a cabinet meeting.

Rome also adjusted its 2017 targets to seek growth of 1.1 percent, up from 1.0 percent previously, following growth in 2016 of 0.9 percent.

The European Commission had in mid-January written a letter to Rome demanding that it go back to its 2017 budget and shave off 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion) under the  threat of penalties.

The 2017 Italian budget adopted last autumn had forecast a deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP - significantly higher than the 1.8 percent initially demanded by Brussels.

"The deficit-to-GDP ratio will be reduced to 2.1 percent this year," Gentiloni pledged.

"Our forecasts are cautious and it has often turned out in recent years that they are corrected positively afterwards."

Italy has the second highest public debt of any EU country, equivalent to 133 percent of its GDP in 2016.

It was one of eight eurozone countries warned in November that they could face fines and restricted access to funds from Brussels over their failure to stick to the EU's Stability Pact rules.

READ ALSO: Why Italians are falling out of love with the EU

Why Italians are falling out of love with the EU
Photo: David Baxendale/Flickr

politicseconomybudgetpaolo gentiloni

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Italy's wine industry fears Brexit woes

Historic ruling gives Vespa legal protection from foreign fakes

Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes

Rome mayor unveils 12-point plan to tackle the capital's rubbish crisis

Italy recovers record €19 billion haul in tax fraud crackdown

Five Star Movement plans to 'revolutionize democracy' through online voting and e-petitions

Italy's youth unemployment rate falls to lowest level in five years

'We can't lower our guard': Italy ups security in crowded areas after London attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter
Advertisement

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct
Advertisement
2,548 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
  2. The essential guide to an Italian Easter
  3. Italian bar faces backlash over gay Last Supper poster
  4. Italy increases security measures ahead of Easter weekend
  5. Mexican ex-governor arrested in Italy over drug money laundering
Advertisement
Advertisement