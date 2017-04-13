Advertisement

Italy's rice producers threatened by foreign imports

AFP
news@thelocal.it
13 April 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
economyfoodriceagriculturecoldiretti

Share this article

Italy's rice producers threatened by foreign imports
File photo of a rice farmer near Vercelli, northern Italy.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
13 April 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
Italy's rice producers sounded the alarm on Thursday over competition from Asia, saying the national industry was in crisis and consumers were unwittingly buying pesticide-contaminated grains harvested by exploited children.

Italian farmers' association Coldiretti said imports of rice from Asia was driving the price of the home-grown staple into the ground, while lax labelling laws meant families could not trace the origins of products on supermarket shelves.

"Over the last year, the sale price of rice has halved and the number of imports has quadrupled from southeast Asia," said Coldiretti head Roberto Moncalvo, as producers rallied in protest outside the agriculture ministry in Rome.

He said rice grown in southeast Asia was "dangerous, grown using pesticides and by exploiting underage labour".

"One in four packets of rice sold in Italy come from abroad, but the consumer does not know because the origin is not on the label".

The group said Italy was Europe's largest producer of rice and could be "more than self-sufficient" if limited to home-grown grains.

More than 4,200 farms in the Mediterranean country produce 1.6 million tons of rice a year.

"Farmers have to sell three kilos of unrefined rice to pay for a simple coffee because of speculation and swindling which has hit national rice fields and is harming consumers," Coldiretti said in a statement.

economyfoodriceagriculturecoldiretti

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Italy's wine industry fears Brexit woes

12 Italian Easter foods you have to try at least once

Italy gives go ahead to €3.4 billion budget-slashing plan

Alarm over drought across northern Italy

Historic ruling gives Vespa legal protection from foreign fakes

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

Italy's New Zealand embassy declares vendetta over PM's spaghetti pizza

Italy recovers record €19 billion haul in tax fraud crackdown
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter
Advertisement

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct
Advertisement
2,548 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian bar faces backlash over gay Last Supper poster
  2. Nine curious Easter festivals that take place across Italy
  3. Italy increases security measures ahead of Easter weekend
  4. 12 Italian Easter foods you have to try at least once
  5. An Italian recipe for Easter: How to make asparagus and prawn risotto
Advertisement
Advertisement