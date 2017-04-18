Amatrice mayor tells tourists: 'Stop taking selfies in quake rubble'

The historic centre of Amatrice. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The mayor of earthquake-hit town Amatrice has criticized the rise of "selfie tourism" in the region, saying it made him angry to see visitors taking pictures of themselves in its ruined historic centre.

"Don't come to Amatrice to take selfies by the rubble," said mayor Sergio Pirozzi, speaking to Italy's Tg3 news programme on Monday. "Otherwise I'll get pissed off."

"This morning I surprised and chased away some people who were photographing themselves by the ruins," Pirozzi added.

However, he urged would-be visitors that they were welcome to come to the town, to "see our mountains and surroundings, which are extraordinary" - as long as they were respectful towards the scenes of tragedy.