Advertisement

Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain

The Local
news@thelocal.it
18 April 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
crimeromepolicetouristssecurity

Share this article

Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain
Piazza Venezia's Altare della Patria, where the tourists were stopped. Photo: Terrazzo/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
18 April 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
Two Danish tourists have been hit by fines of 450 euros apiece after stopping to wash their feet in one of Rome's public fountains.

Local police stopped the pair - a woman aged 60 and a 17-year-old boy - on Easter Sunday at the Fountain of the Two Seas.

The monument is located in the central Piazza Venezia, close to the Colosseum and Roman Forum.

The tourists had been sitting on the side of the fountain, their legs submerged "up to their knees" in order to cool off from the spring heat, city authorities said. 

"When asked for ID, the two tourists were surprised, convinced that a 'footbath' was allowed," the city hall said in a statement. "The woman, very annoyed by the steep penalty, said that she would protest at the Danish Embassy."

The arrest came after an Italian was arrested for taking a nude swim in the iconic Trevi fountain on Wednesday, where police presence has been stepped up and fines for trespassing increased following a 2 million euro restoration of the landmark.

Since January, there have already been ten violations of rules preventing trespassing in Italy's fountains, following 48 such crimes last year.

Security in the capital was beefed up over the Easter weekend, with extra officers stationed at Rome's ports, train stations, and airports as well as at popular tourist sites ahead of the holiday.

READ ALSO: Ten stupid things tourists have done in Italy

Ten stupid things tourists have done in Italy

crimeromepolicetouristssecurity

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria

Italian court upholds Uber bid to temporarily suspend ban

Pope's Syrians in Rome: life a year on

Italian arrested for nude Trevi Fountain swim

Pope Francis washes feet of former mafiosi in Easter rite

Venice court jails two for Isis recruitment

Italy increases security measures ahead of Easter weekend

Police officers injured in clashes outside Italy G7 meet
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter
Advertisement

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct
Advertisement
2,554 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy's coastguard: 3,000 people rescued on Saturday
  2. Easter weekend sees record numbers of migrants arrive in Italy
  3. Can Prosecco help Italy finally crack the Chinese wine market?
  4. Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria
  5. Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain
Advertisement
Advertisement