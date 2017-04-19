Advertisement

Four dead after shipwreck in northern Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 April 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
riminishipwreck

Share this article

Four dead after shipwreck in northern Italy
File photo of Rimini's marina at night. Photo: Albino di Lieto/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 April 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
Four people have been confirmed dead after strong winds caused a shipwreck in northern Italy.

"After a night of search and operations, the bodies of the three missing at sea have been found," Italy's fire service said on Wednesday morning.

The local coastguard said they had located the victims in the water and on a nearby beach during a night of salvage operations made difficult by sudden bad weather in the region.

The body of the fourth victim had been recovered shortly after the crash.

The boat, carrying six people in total, hit rocks on a canal leading into Rimini's harbour in the Emilia Romagna region on Tuesday evening. 

It had left Rimini's marina in the afternoon, with the group heading for Trapani in Sicily, according to the Repubblica di Bologna.

However, due to strong winds and rough seas, they had decided to turn back and were trying to re-enter the port when the boat hit rocks.

The two remaining passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening and taken to hospital in serious condition, having been in the water for around half an hour.

 

riminishipwreck

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Italians solve mystery of woman found dead in suitcase at sea

Italy court jails migrant shipwreck captain for 18 years

Tragedy on Med after migrants forced to sail at gunpoint

At least 110 feared dead in latest Mediterranean migrant tragedy

Phew! Pickpocketing in Italy has declined significantly

First Remembrance Day for Lampedusa migrants marked in Italy

Migrant disaster boat was 'packed like Auschwitz trains'

Suspected people smugglers 'sold organs of migrant dead'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful

How music is keeping one southern Italian dialect alive

Refugees have brought this dying Italian village back to life
Advertisement

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover
Advertisement
2,555 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Easter weekend sees record numbers of migrants arrive in Italy
  2. Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain
  3. Refugees have brought this dying Italian village back to life
  4. Brrr! Temperatures drop by 10C across Italy
  5. Amatrice mayor tells tourists: 'Stop taking selfies in quake rubble'
Advertisement
Advertisement