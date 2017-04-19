Advertisement

Brrr! Temperatures drop by 10C across Italy

19 April 2017
09:49 CEST+02:00
Women look over Rome's Tiber river on a rainy day. File photo: AFP
After a warm and sunny start to the spring, it seems that winter is back in Italy, with temperatures dropping by 10C across the peninsula on Wednesday.

The cold spell is set to last until Friday.

Meteorologists have said that an Arctic cold front is to blame, and that the north-east will be worst hit on Wednesday, with the chilly weather soon sweeping across the centre-north.

There will also be winds to contend with, particularly in northern coastal areas, and rain across the country.

On Thursday and Friday, southern Italy will also be in for wintery temperatures, though the north-west might see the sun return.

Temperatures on Wednesday.

But just how cold is it going to get?

Temperatures will fall between 6-8C below the averages for the season, with the mercury dropping below zero in some parts of Italy.

There will also be strong winds in the north, with some snow likely to fall in the eastern Alpine and central Apennine regions, even below 1000m altitude.

However, there's good news on the horizon. The experts at Meteo.it predicted that the weekend will see more stable weather and a rise in temperatures - though they are unlikely to reach the seasonal average until next week.

