Advertisement

Police open inquiry into suspected homicide of Italian football fan in Lisbon

AFP
news@thelocal.it
25 April 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
lisboncrimepolicefootball

Share this article

Police open inquiry into suspected homicide of Italian football fan in Lisbon
The man was killed near Benfica's Stadium of Light ground in Lisbon, pictured. File photo: Steve Gardner/Flickr
AFP
news@thelocal.it
25 April 2017
09:16 CEST+02:00
Portugal's public prosecutor opened an inquiry into voluntary homicide on Monday after an Italian man was killed in a hit-and-run incident during clashes between rival Benfica and Sporting Lisbon fans at the weekend.

"This inquiry was opened to shed light on the circumstances of the Italian citizen's death," a police spokesman told AFP.

Marco Ficini, a 41-year-old Fiorentina fan, was hit by a car at a roundabout close to Benfica's Stadium of Light ground in Lisbon.

He was killed overnight between Friday and Saturday in violence between fans of the city's two main clubs ahead of the usually feisty Lisbon derby which ended 1-1 on Saturday night at Sporting's Jose Alvalade stadium.

Fans of Sporting and Fiorentina have close ties and often attend each other's matches.

The driver is believed to have been a fan of Benfica.

lisboncrimepolicefootball

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'

Three teens arrested for ramming stolen buses into school

VIDEO: Rome police bust criminal gang who targeted central hotels

Teenager fined €10,000 for public peeing in Italy

Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain

Silvio Berlusconi's Milan reign comes to an end

Italian arrested for nude Trevi Fountain swim

Venice court jails two for Isis recruitment
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,547 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  3. Hidden Michelangelo drawing goes on show in Rome
  4. VIDEO: Rome police bust criminal gang who targeted central hotels
  5. IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary
Advertisement
Advertisement