Advertisement

Five Star Movement leader is a 'threat' to press freedom in Italy: Reporters Without Borders

The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
mediapressfreedombeppe grillomafia

Share this article

Five Star Movement leader is a 'threat' to press freedom in Italy: Reporters Without Borders
Five Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
Press freedom in Italy has improved significantly over the past year, Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday. But the NGO warned journalists still face threats and intimidation from politicians as well as criminal groups.

Italy's ranking in the organization's Press Freedom Index leapt 25 places from last year, but remained just outside the top 50 at 52nd place worldwide.

The rise bucked a global trend of worsening press freedom, with almost two thirds of countries seeing a drop in their score, as the NGO warned: "Media freedom is under threat now more than ever."

But Italy remained one of the lowest-ranked countries in Western Europe, with press freedom a "noticeable problem", according to the rankings.

Reporters Without Borders noted that Italy "continues to be one of the European countries where the most journalists are threatened by organized crime". 

Six Italian journalists are under 24-hour police protection due to death threats from organized crime groups, most famously Roberto Saviano, whose book Gomorrah examined the grip of the Camorra mafia group on Naples.

READ ALSO: Gomorrah writer Saviano tells mafia: 'You did not succeed'

Reporters working in the south of the country or its capital are particularly exposed to pressure from mafia and other criminal groups, Reporters Without Borders said.

But threats to Italian press freedom also come from politicians, with the NGO saying journalists "increasingly opt to censor themselves" due to pressure from politicians. A recent law made defaming politicians, judges, or civil servants punishable by sentences of six to nine years in prison.

The writers of the report singled out Beppe Grillo, the leader of the Five Star Movement, for publicly 'outing' journalists he dislikes.

Grillo has eschewed Italy's mainstream media, preferring to post on his blog than answer questions from journalists, but the report linked his criticism of specific journalists to an "alarming" rise in violence against journalists.

However, Italy's overall score in the rankings did improve, with its significant rise partly due to the acquittal of several journalists in defamation cases, including two who were tried in the Vatileaks 2 case.

In 2014, Italy reached 49th place in the rankings, before tumbling to 73rd in 2015 due to a surge of attacks, many mafia-linked, and sinking even further to 77th place last year.

The World Press Freedom Index is published annually, ranking 180 countries with scores calculated by a questionnaire of international experts, supported by a qualitative analysis.

Norway took the top spot in the most recent rankings, followed by Nordic neighbour Sweden, while Eritrea (ranked 179th) lost its last place ranking to North Korea for the first time in a decade.

READ ALSO: Italy's populist leader: Public should decide whether news is fakeItaly's populist leader: Public should decide whether news is fake
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

mediapressfreedombeppe grillomafia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italian journalist arrested in Turkey has been freed

Italian health minister accuses documentary of 'fake news' on cancer vaccine

Italy asks Turkey to release reporter jailed while reporting on refugee crisis

Fugitive mafia boss busted at Tuscan balcony barbecue

Pope Francis washes feet of former mafiosi in Easter rite

Italy populists suffer growing pains with online democracy

Police close two public schools over mafia links

Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  3. Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'
  4. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  5. IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary
Advertisement
Advertisement