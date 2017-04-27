Advertisement

Italy acquits activist who helped migrants cross French border

AFP
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
felix croftfranceventimigliamigrantscrime

Share this article

Italy acquits activist who helped migrants cross French border
Humanitarian volunteer Felix Croft. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
16:37 CEST+02:00
An Italian court on Thursday acquitted a humanitarian activist who had faced a possible prison term for trying to help a family of Sudanese migrants cross from Italy into France.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of three years and four months and a 50,000-euro fine to be imposed on French national Felix Croft, 28, following his arrest in July last year near the border town of Ventimiglia.

The acquittal verdict was greeted by cheers from dozens of Croft's supporters who had attended Thursday's hearing at a court in nearby Imperia.

"We await the decision of the prosecutor, who could appeal, but today, for me, justice has been done," Croft said after the verdict.

"The voice of reason has prevailed: helping people is moral and legal."

Croft's prosecution was a first for Italy and rights groups had voiced concern about the prosecution's attempt to use legal provisions intended to sanction people-trafficking to secure an exemplary sentence.

Civil rights group Antigone said Thursday's ruling showed that, "In Italy, as in France, solidarity is not a crime."

Croft, who has an American father, was arrested at a motorway toll barrier after agreeing to give five members of an extended family from Darfur a lift in his car from Ventimiglia into France - a border that is supposed to be open under Europe's Schengen accords.

Like many asylum-seekers who arrive in Europe via Italy, the family wanted to make their request to be allowed to stay as refugees in another country.

Until recently it was relatively easy, thanks to Schengen, for newly-arrived migrants to move on from Italy.

But as the volume of arrivals has grown in recent years, neighbouring countries have tightened border monitoring, insisting that asylum applications should be made in the first country of arrival.

This has led to bottlenecks in places like Ventimiglia, where the local council controversially banned locals from distributing food to migrants sleeping rough in and around the town.

The order was overturned at the weekend.

Croft, who lives in Nice, just a short hop over the border, is banned from returning to Italy under an administrative order not affected by the court case.

If it was not for that, he told AFP, "I would do exactly the same thing again tonight."

READ ALSO: Volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in ItalyFrench and British volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in Italy
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

felix croftfranceventimigliamigrantscrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'

Police open inquiry into suspected homicide of Italian football fan in Lisbon

Three teens arrested for ramming stolen buses into school

Migrant rescue boats are colluding with people traffickers, Italy prosecutor claims

VIDEO: Rome police bust criminal gang who targeted central hotels

French elections: Italy's far-right leader congratulates Le Pen on reaching second round

More than 1,000 migrants have died en route to Italy this year

Teenager fined €10,000 for public peeing in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,547 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  3. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  4. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  5. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
Advertisement
Advertisement