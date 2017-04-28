Central Italy shakes again with series of quakes up to 4.1 magnitude

The mountain town of Campi, near Norcia and close to the epicentre of Thursday's quake. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

A series of earthquakes rocked Italy's central region on Thursday evening, the most powerful measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale.

The first tremors were felt at around 11:15pm on Thursday in the mountainous area between Le Marche and Umbria, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (Ingv).

They followed an earlier quake which measured 3.5 magnitude at around ten minutes past 11. The epicentre of each of the earthquakes was in Visso, Umbria - the same area devastated by a series of major quakes last October.

Another earthquake, with a 3.4 magnitude, was registered in the earlier hours of Friday morning. Tremors were felt in the l'Aquila province at 3:42pm, and as far away as Rome.

That quake had its epicentre 13km deep in Pizzoli, located between Amatrice and l'Aquila.

No injuries or damage to buildings had been reported by Friday morning.

Since last autumn's seismic activity there have been thousands of aftershocks and new quakes, though many have been too minor to be felt by residents. The last quake with a magnitude higher than 4.0 took place on February 3rd this year.

The map below, provided by Ingv, shows the epicentre of quakes in the area since January 1st, 2017, with the red dots marking those of a magnitude above 4.0.

Photo: AFP