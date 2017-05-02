Advertisement

Three arrested after clashes at Turin's Labour Day rallies

2 May 2017
Anti-riot police in Turin. File photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Police on Monday arrested three people in Turin, following clashes at a Labour Day protest in the northern city.

Around 50 of the protesters tried to break through a police blockade and enter Turin's Piazza San Carlo, where trade union leaders were giving speeches.

According to police, around 20 of the protesters were masked and armed with batons or sticks, while several members of the group threw eggs and small stones at police during the traditional May 1st rally.

Three people were arrested and will face charges for carrying objects aimed at causing injury.

Police also confiscated stones, sticks, and umbrellas from several members of the group.

Police said the three arrested included two minors as well as one activist from the Askatasuna community centre and squat, which has been linked to violent activism.

In particular, Askatasuna campaigners have been active in the NO TAV movement, which protests the construction of a railway connecting Turin and Lyon.

Elsewhere in Europe, May 1st rallies erupted into violence in Paris just days before the presidential elections, with four police officers injured. In Germany, both left- and right-wing demonstrations led to clashes with police.

Photo: Maelick/Flickr

