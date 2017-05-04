Advertisement

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
4 May 2017
11:44 CEST+02:00
culturelifestylephotographyinstagramfoodwine

Share this article

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy
The longest ever pizza - of course Italy holds the record. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
4 May 2017
11:44 CEST+02:00
Endless aisles of pasta, pope memorabilia and Nutella on everything: there are some things that only happen in Italy. And here are the photos to prove it.

The sight of laundry hung out over Venice's canals is quintessential Italy.

 

A post shared by Samantha Shaula (@sshaula) on

And we can't think of another country whose door handles are so elaborate.

 

A post shared by jobat10 (@jobat46) on

But life in Italy isn't all about the major cities. If you thought the crazy traffic was restricted to the centres of Rome and Milan, think again - on rural roads, you might find yourself stuck behind a flock of sheep, as this photo illustrates.

 

A post shared by Marica Furlan (@maricafurlan) on

... Or goats!

 

A post shared by Richie Alexander (@racerboyr) on

In most countries, vending machine coffee is weak, cardboard-tasting and generally a last resort. Not so in Italy, where you can get the good stuff from a 'Coffee Bancomat'.

 

A post shared by Violeta Staykova (@vila_vilekula) on

Meanwhile, this vending machine serves up delicious gelato.

 

A post shared by Chloe Roubach (@chloeroubach) on

Italian ice cream can often be found in unusual flavours. Viagra gelato, anyone...? (This variety is usually made by herbs said to boost male libido, rather than actually being made from the drug.)

 

A post shared by Melina (@melittt) on

Italy's got to be one of the most dog-friendly countries, and supermarkets haven't forgotten to provide them with their own mode of transport.

 

A post shared by Sarah (@saritaagerman) on

Speaking of supermarkets, the never-ending aisles of pasta are a sight to behold...

 

A post shared by Nina & Andrea (@thingsnomadsdo) on

But nothing beats the freshly made stuff. At the shop pictured here, it comes complete with signs including 'for those who understand pasta' and 'deceive your husband into thinking you made it yourself!'

 

A post shared by Cat (@catherinejredwards) on

A pasta dress? Why not.

 

A post shared by Giulia (@giulia_inaudi) on

Even Dolce & Gabbana have designed an outfit in hommage to Italy's favourite carb.

 

A post shared by Annie (@senorita_annie) on

The other national dish is of course pizza, and Italians don't mind waiting in line if it's a really good one. This is Da Michele in Naples, a local favourite which shot to fame thanks to the film Eat, Pray, Love and where you can expect to queue for up to three hours on summer weekends.

 

A post shared by Zoe Scott (@zo_scott) on

From food to drink, and this  self-service wine barrel ... at €1 a glass? We want one in our house, please.

 

A post shared by E (@mom_ismyname) on

Wine flowing from gas pumps. Fill up your tank!

 

A post shared by Jason Hartsoe (@hartsoehismake) on

Signs like this: 'We reopen at 18:30. We've gone to make love! (Excuse us).' Well, you could never accuse Italians of being shy - or of overworking.

 

A post shared by Catalina Roman (@blackcatromana) on

Italians might not all be fond of McDonald's, but the fast food chain seems to have worked out the way to their hearts: Nutella burgers.

 

A post shared by Joe Sharpe (@joeys__kitchen) on

In a similar vein, many Italians will be strict over what foods are acceptable as a pizza topping - but apparently Nutella is OK.

Decorate your house with Nutella? Er, OK then.

 

A post shared by Lauren (@laurenmoseley1) on

Moving away from food - only in Italy would the pontiff make the cover of Rolling Stone.

You only have to see the reaction of the crowds at his weekly Wednesday audiences to realize he really is a bit of a rock star for a large part of the population.

 

A post shared by Nora (@nora_van_zwijntje) on

And finally, the Calendario Romano - known in Rome as the 'hot priests calendar' is something of an institution. The photos stay the same year to year, but the fascination it holds for locals and tourists alike doesn't seem to waver.

culturelifestylephotographyinstagramfoodwine

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

Rome turns 2770 today: 19 facts about the Eternal City

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

Can Prosecco help Italy finally crack the Chinese wine market?

Italy's rice producers threatened by foreign imports

Italian arrested for nude Trevi Fountain swim

Italy's wine industry fears Brexit woes
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane
Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The best and most creative insults in the Italian language
  2. Press freedom in Italy: Six key things to know
  3. These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy
  4. Tomb of Rome's first emperor to be restored in €10 million project
  5. If This is A Man, 70 years on: Primo Levi's book reminds us what it is to be human
Advertisement
Advertisement