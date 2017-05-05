Advertisement

Smoke clouds visible from Rome after rubbish depot blaze

The Local
news@thelocal.it
5 May 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
fireromepomezia

Share this article

Smoke clouds visible from Rome after rubbish depot blaze
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The Local
news@thelocal.it
5 May 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
Emergency services evacuated schools and advised residents to keep windows closed on Friday as smoke billowed from a large fire at a waste depot south of Rome.

The blaze started at the Eco-X rubbish depot in Pomezia on Friday morning, and the cloud of smoke was visible from several kilometres away.

Firefighters said late on Friday morning that "the dense column of smoke is under control, and for the moment has not affected inhabited centres".

However, both the fire service and the local health authority of Pomezia, the town where the depot was located, warned locals to keep windows closed "in homes, schools, offices, and health and social care structures", keep animals inside, and to avoid all unnecessary travel.

The health authority also advised residents to "wash with great accuracy" any homegrown fruits or vegetables over the next few days.

Pomezia mayor Fabio Fucci ordered the evacuation of all schools within a two-kilometre radius of the incident were evacuated, as well as banning outdoor sports and "other planned outdoor events".

No injuries had been reported as a result of the fire, emergency services said.

It is not yet clear what started the blaze, though Pomezia's town council said at around midday: "According to the latest information, it seems that the material which caught fire was plastic, which is causing a black cloud visible from all parts of the town." 

Pomezia, shown on the map below, is part of the Metropolitan City of Rome and lies about 30km south of the capital's historic centre.



READ MORE: The latest news and features from RomeRome's costumed 'gladiators' are now allowed back to tourist spots

Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

 

 

fireromepomezia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Protests in Rome over street vendor's death following police clampdown

Tomb of Rome's first emperor to be restored in €10 million project

Scooter-sharing: Rome unveils fleet of scooters for rent

Rome's costumed 'gladiators' are now allowed back to tourist spots

Italy prosecutors call for Mafia Capitale boss to be jailed

IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary

VIDEO: Rome police bust criminal gang who targeted central hotels

Rome turns 2770 today: 19 facts about the Eternal City
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy

Press freedom in Italy: Six key things to know

Tomb of Rome's first emperor to be restored in €10 million project
Advertisement

The best and most creative insults in the Italian language

These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy

IN VIDEOS: Italy's firefighters continue tireless work to rebuild quake-hit region

If This is A Man, 70 years on: Primo Levi's book reminds us what it is to be human
Advertisement
2,541 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy measles cases rise fivefold as vaccination argument turns political
  2. Ash clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop town
  3. Protests in Rome over street vendor's death following police clampdown
  4. 21 photos that could only be taken in Italy
  5. Italy gives go-ahead to self-defence law
Advertisement
Advertisement