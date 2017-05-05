Smoke clouds visible from Rome after rubbish depot blaze

Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

Emergency services evacuated schools and advised residents to keep windows closed on Friday as smoke billowed from a large fire at a waste depot south of Rome.

The blaze started at the Eco-X rubbish depot in Pomezia on Friday morning, and the cloud of smoke was visible from several kilometres away.

Firefighters said late on Friday morning that "the dense column of smoke is under control, and for the moment has not affected inhabited centres".

However, both the fire service and the local health authority of Pomezia, the town where the depot was located, warned locals to keep windows closed "in homes, schools, offices, and health and social care structures", keep animals inside, and to avoid all unnecessary travel.