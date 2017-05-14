Advertisement

Pope promises not to judge Trump ahead of Vatican meeting

AFP
news@thelocal.it
14 May 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
pope francisdonald trump

Share this article

Pope promises not to judge Trump ahead of Vatican meeting
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
14 May 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis said on Saturday he was hopeful of finding common ground with US President Donald Trump at their upcoming Vatican meeting, despite the leaders being starkly at odds over issues from migration to climate change.

"I have never judged anyone without listening to them first," he said aboard the papal plane on his return from a trip to Portugal, adding that he hoped to hear "a message of peace for the world".

The outspoken Trump, who has rejected traditional diplomacy for a policy of speaking his mind on Twitter, will meet Francis on May 24th.

"I think he will say what he thinks," the Argentine pontiff said.

"To find doors which are even slightly open one must speak of common things and go forwards. Step by step, peace is crafted each day," he added.

The two leaders have previously staked out opposing policy positions, most notably in a heated exchange through the media while Trump was campaigning in February 2016 to become the Republican Party's nominee for the White House.

"Friendship between people is handmade, it is made every day by respecting one another, walking together. Being sincere about what one thinks is key," Francis said.

The pope, 80, has condemned the idea of using walls and barbed wire to keep out foreigners, while Trump has begun fulfilling his pledge to build a 2,000-mile (3,200 kilometres) wall along on the Mexican border.

His administration had also tried to close US borders to refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, a move directly at odds with Francis's calls for welcoming and integrating people forced from their homes. The pontiff has personally housed refugees in the Vatican, as well as encouraging priests to welcome migrants in their parishes.

The pope has also been an ardent supporter of efforts to combat climate change, but Trump has pledged to pull the United States out of the COP21 Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump has said he will make his decision on whether to stick to the agreement before the G7 meeting in Taormina, Sicily later this month.

Asked whether he thought the US leader would soften his stance on these issues, Francis said "that would be a political calculation which it is not for me to make".

One area of common ground could be Trump's efforts to curb abortions. The US president has signed legislation that removes rules protecting tax-funded financing of family planning clinics that offer abortions.

READ ALSO: Ash clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop townAsh clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop town
Photo: Marie-Laure Messana/AFP

pope francisdonald trump

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

G7 finance chiefs will try to pin down Trump's trade policy in Italy

Ash clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop town

Donald Trump sets a date to meet the pope

The Vatican has established full diplomatic relations with Myanmar

Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to Egypt

Pope Francis heads to Egypt to boost ties with Muslim community

Trump: Italy will 'pay up' for NATO
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Gucci vs Gucci: Fashion house orders restaurant to change its name
Advertisement

Italy's Eurovision entry takes aim at the 'selfie-addicted anonymous'

No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. G7 finance chiefs will try to pin down Trump's trade policy in Italy
  2. Italy dissolves four town councils over mafia infiltration
  3. 'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home
  4. Italy expels Tunisian linked to Berlin market attacker
  5. Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
Advertisement
Advertisement