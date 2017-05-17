Advertisement

Italy mulls plan to scrap one- and two-cent coins

AFP
news@thelocal.it
17 May 2017
08:22 CEST+02:00
economydemocratic party

Share this article

Italy mulls plan to scrap one- and two-cent coins
File photo: macniak/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
17 May 2017
08:22 CEST+02:00
Italy's ruling Democratic Party on Monday unveiled a proposal to get rid of one- and two-cent coins from 2018 onwards.

Scrapping the small change would amount to savings of €20,000 each year, said the party's Head of Innovation Sergio Boccadutri, who proposed the measure as a budgetary amendment. 

According to the MP, each one-cent coin costs 4.2 cents to manufacture, while a two-cent coin costs 5.2 cents.

Since the introduction of the euro in Italy, the mint has spent billions on creating the small denominations, which are rarely accepted in parking meters, toll booths, or vending machines - meaning they often end up forgotten in drawers or old coat pockets.

Across the eurozone, four countries have already largely stopped the production of the two lowest-value coins.

In Belgium, Finland, Ireland and the Netherlands, prices are often rounded to the nearest five cents when consumers pay with cash, though the small coins remain legal tender.

Boccadutri previously suggested introducing rounding in Italy in 2014, when he was an MP for the now-defunct Left Ecology Freedom party.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Italy's parliament, voted almost unanimously in favour of the proposal, committing the country to "examine the possibility of introducing measures to reduce significantly the demand for one- and two-cent coins". 

 

economydemocratic party

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy's biggest bank more than doubled its profit in first quarter

Google agrees to pay Italy €306 million in taxes

Italy will start taking bids for Alitalia in next two weeks

Alitalia asks to be put into administration

The comeback kid: Matteo Renzi hot favourite to lead his party again

No state rescue on the cards for Alitalia

Alitalia's future in doubt after workers reject rescue plan

Italian debt rating downgraded to 'stable'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Gucci vs Gucci: Fashion house orders restaurant to change its name
Advertisement

Italy's Eurovision entry takes aim at the 'selfie-addicted anonymous'

No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
Advertisement
2,548 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Italy is giving away 100 historic buildings for free
  2. Ancient Italian olive trees moved to make way for controversial new pipeline
  3. One of Italy's largest migrant centres was mafia-run, say police
  4. Piazzas across Italy to put on your travel bucket list
  5. Milan anti-mafia probe uncovers clan links to Lidl supermarkets
Advertisement
Advertisement