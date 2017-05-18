Northern League MEP must pay €50,000 to ex-minister over racial slurs

MEP Cecile Kyenge pictured during a press conference. Photo: Gabriel Buoys/AFP

An MEP from Italy's Northern League party was on Thursday ordered to pay €50,000 in damages to the country's first black minister over racial slurs.

In addition to the compensation, Northern League MEP Mario Borghezio was fined a further €1,000 for defamation aggravated by the charge of racial hatred, over remarks aimed at former Integration Minister Cecile Kyenge, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to Radio 24 news programme La Zanzara in 2013, Borghezio said, while speaking about Kyenge: "Africans are Africans and belong to a very ethnicity different from ours". He went on to say that Kyenge, who trained as an ophthalmologist in Italy, "took away a job from an Italian doctor".

Following Thursday's ruling, Borghezio reportedly said he couldn't afford the sum, and "would have to sell [his] house".

The MEP has a history of racist and controversial remarks, and on another occasion said that Kyenge "wants to impose her tribal traditions from the Congo" on Italy.

He has also previously been fined for violence against a minor after forcefully holding down a 12-year-old Moroccan street seller, and was suspended from his party for three months after praising some of the manifesto ideas of mass killer and right-wing extremist Anders Breivik.

His remarks about Kyenge saw him thrown out of the eurosceptic European Parliament group, Europe of Freedom and Democracy.

Kyenge, who is now an MEP, faced a barrage of abuse after taking office as Integration Minister in April 2013.