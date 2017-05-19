Advertisement

Italy investigates Milan train station attacker for terrorism

The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 May 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
milancrimeterrorism

Share this article

Italy investigates Milan train station attacker for terrorism
File photo of police on patrol outside Milan's cathedral. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 May 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
Milan prosecutors have opened a terrorism probe into the man who stabbed two soldiers and a police officer on Thursday evening, according to Italian media reports.

The attack took place during a routine check at the city's main train station at around 8pm on Thursday. The three victims were hospitalized but not in critical condition and one of the army officers had already been discharged by Friday morning.

READ MORE: Police officer and soldiers stabbed in Milan train station

Police initially told reporters that the attacker had been arrested for attempted murder and that the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

But later on Friday, prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into alleged 'international terrorism', according to a report by news agency Ansa. Police said they were investigating whether the man was behind a Facebook profile which had shared at least one video in support of terror group Isis, as well as whether he had ties to Islamic extremists.

The suspect came from a "difficult family", police said in a press conference, and had been homeless for some time. He was known to authorities for drugs offences. After being arrested, he reportedly told police: "I am alone and abandoned."

Tensions have been high around Milan's central station in recent weeks after police ordered dozens of migrants to move on from the area, in an operation involving helicopters, sniffer dogs, and mounted police at the start of the month. Milan's mayor later distanced himself from the raid, saying "these methods are not our model".

READ ALSO: Terror threat in Italy: Low threat level, but rise in radicalization, says government panel

Lombardy's regional president, Roberto Maroni of the far-right Northern League, called for a planned pro-migrant march to be cancelled on Saturday "out of respect for the wounded officers".

But mayor Giuseppe Sala hit back at the suggestion, saying: "The criminal who stabbed these law enforcement officers was Italian in all respects. Nevertheless, it is 'convenient' to blame this criminal act on migrants."

Sala, who visited the injured officers in hospital, said he would lead the Together Without Walls march "for a safe and welcoming Milan."

The terror threat in Italy is currently at level 2, the highest possible in the absence of a direct attack. The country has strengthened security measures, particularly in crowded areas and around major landmarks, following terrorist attacks on other European cities.

READ ALSO: How Italy keeps track of 80 terrorism alerts every day

milancrimeterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Police officer and soldiers stabbed in Milan train station

Thieves steal 6th-century ornament from Pompeii

Giulio Regeni: Egypt hands over key documents to Italian investigators

Milan anti-mafia probe uncovers clan links to Lidl supermarkets

Five great spots for aperitivo on a budget in Milan

Three young sisters dead after arson attack in Rome

White House is 'a very nice prison', Obama tells Milan audience

Barack Obama meets ex-PM Renzi in Milan
Advertisement

Recent highlights

OPINION: 'Italian judges are right to remove children from mafia families'

Italy’s political system: Key things to know

Ancient Italian olive trees moved to make way for controversial new pipeline
Advertisement

Italy's top court rules Sikhs can't carry religious knives

Piazzas across Italy to put on your travel bucket list

Why Italy is 'giving away' 100 historic buildings for free

Five great spots for aperitivo on a budget in Milan
Advertisement
2,550 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 6th-century ornament from Pompeii
  2. Italy makes vaccines compulsory for school starters
  3. Five baggage handlers face jail for stealing luggage at Rome airport
  4. Italy calls for police to be deployed on migrant rescue boats
  5. Italy one of the worst countries in Western Europe for gay rights: report
Advertisement
Advertisement