Advertisement

Hundreds of migrants rescued in major operation off Libya

AFP
news@thelocal.it
27 May 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
migrantsrefugeeslibya

Share this article

Hundreds of migrants rescued in major operation off Libya
Of the 181,000 migrants who entered Italy last year, some 90 percent arrived via Libya. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
27 May 2017
09:50 CEST+02:00
More than 1,400 migrants seeking to get to Italy were rescued off the coast of Libya on Friday, but other vessels were in distress, according to accounts by Libyan and Italian officials.

"Large rescue and interception operations are under way," navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said. "Today is the day of a massive exodus of illegal migrants toward Europe."

The Libyan coastguard, fishing and commercial boats were working in coordination with the Italian authorities, he said.

A Libyan oil tanker picked up 562 migrants, including dozens of women and children, and took them to Tripoli, a Libyan coastguard official said.

Another group of migrants, whose size was not given, were taken to Zawiya, 50 kilometres (30 miles) to the west, this source said.

In Rome, the Italian coastguard said it had sent several vessels and rerouted commercial ships to pick up 850 migrants.

However, three other boats laden with migrants were in distress.

More than 50,000 migrants have landed on Italian coasts since the beginning of this year, not counting those rescued in recent days, while more than 1,400 have drowned or are missing, according to UN figures.

Of the 181,000 migrants who entered Italy last year, some 90 percent arrived via Libya.

The North African country has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Around 6,400 migrants were picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of whom disembarked at ports in southern Italy on Friday.

At least 35 people drowned on Wednesday when a powerful wave struck their vessel, pitching them into the sea, as a rescue ship was distributing life jackets.

Smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the chaos which has engulfed Libya since its 2011 revolution.

Libya has urged Europe, and particularly Italy, to supply its coastguard with the equipment it says it needs to monitor its southern borders, through which migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African, enter the country.

migrantsrefugeeslibya

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

54 dead, some 10,000 migrants rescued between Libya and Italy in 4 days

G7 urged to douse Libyan inferno

Italy makes deal with Libya, Chad and Niger aimed at cutting down migration

5,000 migrants rescued in 48 hours off Libya

Libya asks Italy to arm coastguard patrol boats

Italy gives Libya four patrol boats to help fight illegal immigration

Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border

'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The US just returned $90,000 worth of stolen artefacts to Italy

Rome authorities defend controversial stage built amidst ruins for rock musical

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
Advertisement

'They got the wrong man': Doubts remain over identity of people-trafficking suspect

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again
Advertisement
2,552 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: World leaders meet in Sicily for G7 summit
  2. Italian court lifts Uber ban
  3. 'Potential for friction' as Trump meets other G7 leaders in Taormina
  4. Badged and searched: Sicily G7 fortress town irks locals
  5. The US just returned $90,000 worth of stolen artefacts to Italy
Advertisement
Advertisement