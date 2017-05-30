Advertisement

Trudeau asked the pope for an apology over abuse of indigenous Canadians in Catholic schools

AFP
news@thelocal.it
30 May 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
pope francisjustin trudeaucanada

Share this article

Trudeau asked the pope for an apology over abuse of indigenous Canadians in Catholic schools
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire with Pope Francis. Photo: Ettore Ferrari/Pool/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
30 May 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis on Monday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who sought an apology over the abuse of indigenous Canadians at church-run boarding schools.

A Canadian truth and reconciliation commission wanted an apology from the Roman Catholic Church in its extensive list of recommendations in a 2015 report.

The report into a "cultural genocide" of more than a century of abuse collated evidence over six years from some 7,000 former students in Canada. Trudeau and the Argentinian pontiff had "cordial discussions" during their 36-minute private meeting, the Vatican said in a statement.

Without addressing the schools issue directly, it said the talks had "focused on the themes of integration and reconciliation, as well as religious freedom and current ethical issues".

Trudeau, a Catholic who was educated at a Jesuit school and a fervent backer of gay rights, later said that he told the pontiff "about how important it is for Canadians to move forward on a real reconciliation with the indigenous people."

He added that he stressed to the pope "how he could help by issuing an apology."

READ ALSO: Canadian PM Trudeau meets Italy's earthquake survivors

Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled into 139 residential schools, set up to assimilate native people and many operated by church groups on behalf of the Canadian government.

Many were physically and sexually abused and today blame their experience for a high incidence of poverty, alcoholism and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates, in their communities.

Trudeau, having already offered his own apology to survivors, noted after the 2015 report that Pope Francis had previously offered similar apologies, for example over the treatment of indigenous communities during the colonial era in South America.

The Canadian leader said Francis had reminded him that the pope's entire life "has been dedicated to  supporting marginalized people in the world," and that he would work with Canadian bishops on finding a way forward.

Francis's predecessor pope Benedict XVI in 2009 expressed "sorrow" for the abuses in Canada. The first of the schools opened in 1874 and the last one closed in 1996.

Many survivors alleged abuse by headmasters and teachers, who stripped them of their culture and language. At least 3,200 students never returned home.

ANALYSIS: After four years as pope, has Francis delivered his promised reforms?Four years as pope: Has Francis delivered his promised reforms?
Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

pope francisjustin trudeaucanada

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italy's PM calls for a stronger Europe in the face of 'global challenges' and a Trump-led US

Canadian PM Trudeau meets Italy's earthquake survivors

Pope hits out at financial speculators

Trump vows to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome

'What do you feed him?' Pope Francis risked a joke about Trump's size

High security and protest plans: Rome prepares for Trump visit

Pope to talk immigration, climate change in Wenders doc
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The US just returned $90,000 worth of stolen artefacts to Italy

Rome authorities defend controversial stage built amidst ruins for rock musical

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
Advertisement

'They got the wrong man': Doubts remain over identity of people-trafficking suspect

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again
Advertisement
2,560 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rare Bengal tiger finds new home in Rome zoo after being rescued from neglect
  2. Alitalia strike grounds 200 flights
  3. Early elections are increasingly likely in Italy. Here's why
  4. 54 dead, some 10,000 migrants rescued between Libya and Italy in 4 days
  5. Ikea built a school for one of Italy's quake-hit towns
Advertisement
Advertisement