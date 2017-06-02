Advertisement

Fire under control after smoke clouds visible from Vatican cause panic

The Local
news@thelocal.it
2 June 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
romefirevirginia raggi

Share this article

Fire under control after smoke clouds visible from Vatican cause panic
Firefighters tackling the blaze at the scrapyard. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The Local
news@thelocal.it
2 June 2017
11:11 CEST+02:00
Three residential buildings were evacuated on Thursday evening as a "precautionary measure" after a huge fire at a Rome scrapyard.

Firefighters described the fire as "vast and violent" and said it had also caused "numerous explosions" from the tanks of cars in the scrapyard.

Flames were still visible early on Friday morning, but the fire service said the blaze had been contained to the scrapyard and that no people had been injured from the fire or from inhaling toxins.

Three residential buildings near the site were evacuated on Thursday evening, while others were told to keep windows shut and stay inside, but after several hours the residents were allowed back into their homes.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi visited the site on Thursday evening, where she said the fire had given people in the area "a big fright". The clouds of black smoke, which had been visible from the Vatican, had also caused some panic on social media.

Raggi also said the Environmental Protection Agency had been alerted and would assess if the fire had caused any significant air pollution.

A map showing the location of the scrapyard, to the west of the city centre.

The fire service said on Thursday evening that the fire was under control and that six teams of firefighters had assisted in bringing the fire under control.

It also shared on social media photos of firefighters tackling the blaze surrounded by burned-out cars.

The fire came just weeks after an enormous blaze broke out at a waste depot south of Rome, with huge clouds of smoke visible from several kilometres away.

At the time, local authorities urged those in the area to keep windows closed and avoid eating fruit and vegetables from the area until an environmental assessment had been carried out. Schools were kept closed for three days as a precaution.

romefirevirginia raggi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Rome mayor promises to close Roma camps in the capital

Rare Bengal tiger finds new home in Rome zoo after being rescued from neglect

Italian court lifts Uber ban

Rome authorities defend controversial stage built amidst ruins for rock musical

High security and protest plans: Rome prepares for Trump visit

Five baggage handlers face jail for stealing luggage at Rome airport

Rome police investigate small explosion

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law

Venice wants to ban new hotels from opening in its historic centre

Budget fashion store Primark is coming to Florence
Advertisement

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Low-cost flights to be launched between Rome and the US

Debunking myths about why people migrate across the Mediterranean

Florence's mayor pours water over church steps to banish snacking tourists
Advertisement
2,550 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five things you should know about Italy’s Republic Day
  2. Debunking myths about why people migrate across the Mediterranean
  3. Low-cost flights to be launched between Rome and the US
  4. Florence's mayor pours water over church steps to banish snacking tourists
  5. 'We barricaded ourselves in': Veteran Italian seaman speaks about his experience of the migrant crisis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
View all notices
Advertisement