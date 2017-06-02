Six years after opening, Juventus' new stadium finally has a name

Juventus players training in their Turin stadium. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Six years after its inauguration, Champions League finalists Juventus's home stadium in Turin has finally been given a name: the Allianz Stadium.

As of July 1st, the German insurance firm's name - which already adorns a number of other sports stadiums, including Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Nice's Allianz Riviera, and the Allianz Park in London of rugby club Saracens - will be emblazoned on the ground in Turin until now simply known as the Juventus Stadium.



Specialist Italian media company Calcio e Finanza (football and finance) said Allianz will pay three million euros a year until 2023.

READ ALSO: For the first time, a woman will coach an Italian national football team



However, Juve will see none of that money having sold the naming rights to the 41,000-seater stadium to Sportfive agency back in 2011 for 75 million euros over 12 years.



This deal will allow Sportfive to finally recover 18 million euros of that outlay.

READ ALSO: Why Turin might just be Italy's best kept secret