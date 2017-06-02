Six years after opening, Juventus' new stadium finally has a name

As of July 1st, the German insurance firm's name - which already adorns a number of other sports stadiums, including Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Nice's Allianz Riviera, and the Allianz Park in London of rugby club Saracens - will be emblazoned on the ground in Turin until now simply known as the Juventus Stadium.
Specialist Italian media company Calcio e Finanza (football and finance) said Allianz will pay three million euros a year until 2023.
However, Juve will see none of that money having sold the naming rights to the 41,000-seater stadium to Sportfive agency back in 2011 for 75 million euros over 12 years.
This deal will allow Sportfive to finally recover 18 million euros of that outlay.