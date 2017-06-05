Advertisement

7-year-old among critically injured after Turin bomb scare panic

5 June 2017
15:05 CEST+02:00
juventus turin champions league

7-year-old among critically injured after Turin bomb scare panic
Photo: Massimo Pinca/AFP
5 June 2017
15:05 CEST+02:00
Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were in critical condition after a bomb scare triggered a stampede among Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in Turin on Saturday.
In an update on Saturday's dramatic events in a square packed with supporters watching the Cardiff match on a giant screen, the local prefecture said 1,527 had been treated for mainly minor injuries.
 
Three people were in a serious condition, including a young boy of Chinese origin who was crushed after tripping as he tried to run. 
 
"We were buried under bodies," his sister told reporters outside the hospital where he was reported to be in a coma with chest injuries.
 
A report from ANSA.it at noon on Monday said the 7-year-old's condition appeared to have improved somewhat. 
juventusturinchampions league

