Advertisement

Italian court opens door to jailed Mafia boss' possible release

AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 June 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
salvatore riinamafiacosa nostra

Share this article

Italian court opens door to jailed Mafia boss' possible release
Weapons manufactured by a veteran Cosa Nostra weapons maker displayed by Italian police. File photo: Marcello Paternostro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 June 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
Salvatore "Toto" Riina, Sicily's most notorious gangster, has "the right to die with dignity," an Italian appeal court said on Monday, opening the door to Riina's eventual release.
The former "boss of bosses" was arrested in 1993 after ruling Sicily's Cosa Nostra with an iron fist for over two decades. He is believed to have ordered more than 150 murders.
 
 
Riina, nicknamed "The Beast" because of his cruelty, is jailed for life in Parma for sanctioning scores of killing, including as the mastermind behind the assassinations of anti-Mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.
 
But the 86-year-old suffers from cancer and other ailments, his defence lawyers told the court, and should have his sentence reduced or be allowed to serve it out under house arrest.
 
On Monday, the appeal court agreed and asked the original court in Bologna to reconsider his situation.
 
 
Last year, the Bologna court had said Riina could be treated for his serious health conditions while incarcerated, but refused to entertain the idea of setting him free.
 
Riina still represented a "significant danger" and had never disassociated himself from Cosa Nostra, the Bologna court said, adding that there was a risk he could re-offend.
 
But the higher Italian court of cassation said the Bologna tribunal had failed to take certain factors into account, including Riina's "physical deterioration".
 
Riina has kidney cancer and suffers from various neurological and cardiac ailments, the court said.
 
salvatore riinamafiacosa nostra

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Related articles

How the brutal murder of an anti-mafia hero, 25 years ago today, altered Sicily

Mafia boss shot dead in Sicilian street

OPINION: 'Italian judges are right to remove children from mafia families'

One of Italy's largest migrant centres was mafia-run, say police

Italian mafia drug lord arrested in Geneva pizza restaurant

Milan anti-mafia probe uncovers clan links to Lidl supermarkets

Italy dissolves four town councils over mafia infiltration

Five Star Movement leader is a 'threat' to press freedom in Italy: Reporters Without Borders
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law

Venice wants to ban new hotels from opening in its historic centre

Budget fashion store Primark is coming to Florence
Advertisement

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Low-cost flights to be launched between Rome and the US

Debunking myths about why people migrate across the Mediterranean

Florence's mayor pours water over church steps to banish snacking tourists
Advertisement
2,563 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7-year-old among critically injured after Turin bomb scare panic
  2. Italian mafia drug lord arrested in Geneva pizza restaurant
  3. Italian police bust migrant trafficking ring in Sicily
  4. Third London attacker had been detained en route for Syria
  5. ArcelorMittal group wins Italy steel giant takeover
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement