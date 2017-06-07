Advertisement

Another fire has broken out at an Italian waste depot

The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 June 2017
12:43 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Another fire has broken out at an Italian waste depot
The clouds of smoke were visible from several kilometres away. Photo: Comune di Venezia
The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 June 2017
12:43 CEST+02:00
Nine teams of firefighters were on Wednesday tackling a huge fire which broke out at a waste depot in Venice.

"For the moment, there is no danger to the population," the city council said, citing experts who had attended the blaze.

However, they noted that the operation to tackle the fire was expected to last for several more hours.

Ten of the plant's 50 employees had been working when the fire broke out, all of whom were safely evacuated according to local newspaper Il Corriere del Veneto. The paper reported that four of the workers had been taken to hospital due to possible inhalation of toxic fumes.

The fire broke out at the Veritas rubbish depot, where bedding and wooden furniture caught fire, according to the council's statement. The areas where plastic and metal waste were processed are not thought to have been affected, reducing the likelihood that the smoke contains toxins.

Authorities said there was "no reason to adopt any particular behaviour", after some mayors in the region had earlier advised locals to keep windows closed and stay inside. 

Nine teams of firefighters as well as Civil Protection Agency workers were at the scene on Wednesday,


Fusina marked on a map of Venice. 

The blaze comes less than a week after a fire broke out at a Rome scrapyard - with smoke clouds visible from the Vatican. Three residential buildings were briefly evacuated while firefighters assessed the possible environmental damage.

And in early May, another rubbish depot burst into flames near Rome, prompting the local health authority to evacuate schools and offices in the area.

READ ALSO: Keep up to date with the latest news and views from VeniceVenice wants to ban new hotels from opening in its historic centre
Photo: vitormarigo/Depositphotos

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats
Advertisement

Recent highlights

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law
Advertisement

Venice wants to ban new hotels from opening in its historic centre

Budget fashion store Primark is coming to Florence

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Low-cost flights to be launched between Rome and the US
Advertisement
3,252 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 7-year-old among critically injured after Turin bomb scare panic
  2. Italian mafia drug lord arrested in Geneva pizza restaurant
  3. Italian police bust migrant trafficking ring in Sicily
  4. Third London attacker had been detained en route for Syria
  5. OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement