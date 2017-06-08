Advertisement

This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy

8 June 2017
The blue flag is awarded to the cleanest and most eco-friendly beaches in the country. Photo: Carmen Fiano/Flickr
There's good news for beachgoers in Italy as a total of 342 of the country's beaches have been awarded the prestigious 'blue flag' award, given out each year to beaches which meet strict quality standards.

In total, 342 Italian beaches were given the FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) certification - a huge increase of 49 compared to the previous year.

The environmental organization monitors the coast of 49 countries and awards 'blue flags' to beaches which meet a set of 32 criteria including clean water, ample facilities for visitors, safety, and environmental factors.

This makes them a useful indicator for bathers who are looking to spend a day in the sun but are unsure where to go.

Blue flag beaches can be found in 18 of Italy's 20 regions. The majority are dotted along the 7,600 kilometre coastline, though 13 entries can be found nestled by alpine lakes.

Liguria came out on top in the battle of the flags, with 27 prized beaches to its name, including two new entries this year, followed by Tuscany with 19 and Le Marche with 17.

To see all 342 beaches which scooped the honour or to locate your nearest bathing spot, search on the interactive map below.

Some of the new entries for 2017 can be found in Camogli and Bonassola in Liguria, Giulianova and Roseto degli Abruzzi in Abruzzo, Roseto Capo Spulico and Soverato in Calabria, and Sapri in Campania and Santa Teresa di Riva in Sicily.

Here's a closer look at three of the best spots to receive the blue flag this year.

Camogli, Liguria

This small town lies at the end of a famous trekking trail, from fishing village Portofino through hilltop church town San Rocco. The breathtaking views of Camogli are your reward, and two of the town's beaches earned blue flag status: the town's central beach, which was a new entry for this year, and San Fruttuoso, a scenic spot located in front of an abbey and only reachable on foot or by sea.

"Challenging trekking that requires a firm foot ... but the panorama, the smells, nature and the air will pay you back for the hard work!" wrote one visitor in a TripAdvisor review. 

 

Un post condiviso da Ludovica Veneroni (@ludovicaveneroni) in data:

Sapri, Campania

This southern town was visited by the ancient poet Cicero, who called it "the little gem of the southern sea". Three of its beaches (Cammarelle, Lungomare di Sapri, San Giorgio) received the blue flag recognition this year.

It can be reached by train on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria line and is served by several long distance trains.

 

Un post condiviso da Silvia💕 (@silviasommaofficial) in data:

Lago di Piazze, Trentino

While most of the beauty spots can be found on Italy's coast, several lakes received the blue flag this year, including the Lago di Piazze in Bedollo, Trentino.

Measuring 1,200 by 300 metres on average, the lake is surrounded by beaches and grassy slopes that make it an ideal summer bathing spot.

 

Un post condiviso da Giuliano Lorenzini (@giuliano_lorenzini) in data:

 

 

Un post condiviso da Viviana (@vivianatrevisan) in data:

