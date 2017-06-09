Advertisement

Italian dancing violinist goes viral with Justin Bieber cover

The Local
news@thelocal.it
9 June 2017
11:10 CEST+02:00
musicvideo

Share this article

Italian dancing violinist goes viral with Justin Bieber cover
Dancing violinist Chiara Conte (L) and Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. Photos: Chiara Conte and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
9 June 2017
11:10 CEST+02:00
An Italian musician's cover of Justin Bieber hit Despacito has gone viral in Italy, thanks to the performer's ability to multitask by playing the violin while singing and dancing.

More than six million people have watched the clip of Chiara Conte, who told The Local she "loves everything about music" but was unprepared for the huge reaction.

READ ALSO: 'Dancing nuns' go viral with Eurovision cover

"I'm an emotional person, and music manages to give me new feelings every day," said Conte, from the southern region of Puglia. "I'm not a professional dancer but I love to dance, because it makes me feel free."

Conte has been dancing since the age of four, before taking up the violin at the age of 17. She said she began combining the two "by accident". 

"I just started playing the violin, started singing... and then dancing, all at the same time," she explained.

The upbeat video has been viewed by more than 6.2 million people on Conte's Facebook page, as well as being shared by some of Italy's biggest news publications.

"I wasn't prepared for all this - I'm incredulous!" she said.

NOW READ: How this dancing grandad became a viral star in ItalyThis dancing grandad has become a viral star in Italy
Photo: Alberto Forni

musicvideo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Related articles

Italy's Eurovision entry takes aim at the 'selfie-addicted anonymous'

How music is keeping one southern Italian dialect alive

'The beauty, music and people of Salento keep me coming back for more'

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

VIDEO: See the latest eruptions at Etna, Europe's most active volcano

Dancing nuns go viral with Italian Eurovision parody

VIDEO: Mount Etna is erupting and it looks spectacular

This dancing grandad has become a viral star in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500

Italian Muslims fear backlash after London attacker identified as half-Italian
Advertisement

This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law
Advertisement
3,262 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'
  2. How Italy reacted to UK election shock
  3. This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy
  4. Experts called in to tackle swarming bees in central Rome square
  5. Italian dancing violinist goes viral with Justin Bieber cover
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement