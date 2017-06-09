Italian dancing violinist goes viral with Justin Bieber cover

Dancing violinist Chiara Conte (L) and Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. Photos: Chiara Conte and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/AFP

An Italian musician's cover of Justin Bieber hit Despacito has gone viral in Italy, thanks to the performer's ability to multitask by playing the violin while singing and dancing.

More than six million people have watched the clip of Chiara Conte, who told The Local she "loves everything about music" but was unprepared for the huge reaction.

"I'm an emotional person, and music manages to give me new feelings every day," said Conte, from the southern region of Puglia. "I'm not a professional dancer but I love to dance, because it makes me feel free."

Conte has been dancing since the age of four, before taking up the violin at the age of 17. She said she began combining the two "by accident".

"I just started playing the violin, started singing... and then dancing, all at the same time," she explained.

The upbeat video has been viewed by more than 6.2 million people on Conte's Facebook page, as well as being shared by some of Italy's biggest news publications.

"I wasn't prepared for all this - I'm incredulous!" she said.

