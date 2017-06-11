Advertisement

Climate change rift raises temperature for G7 meet in Bologna

AFP
news@thelocal.it
11 June 2017
09:40 CEST+02:00
climate changeg7meetingbolognadonald trumpus

Share this article

Climate change rift raises temperature for G7 meet in Bologna
Protests against the US decision to pull out of the Paris accord are planned in Bologna on Sunday. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
11 June 2017
09:40 CEST+02:00
G7 environment chiefs meet in Italy Sunday for potentially difficult talks 10 days after Donald Trump sparked a rift with US partners by pulling out of the Paris climate change accord.

Scott Pruitt, a friend of the oil industry who is sceptical about man-made climate change and was Trump's controversial choice to head the US Environmental Protection Agency, will represent Washington's interests at the two-day meeting.

Up against him will be the likes of Barbara Hendricks, the German environment minister who once tried to ban meat from her ministry's catering on the grounds it was bad for the planet.

And France is deploying prominent Green campaigner Nicolas Hulot, new President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile pick for the environment brief.

Italy's large environmentalist movement has also vowed to make its voice heard. A major demonstration against Trump's decision is planned for Sunday afternoon in Bologna, an ancient university city and bastion of progressive activism.

"We are expecting a good turnout. A lot of people are very upset about Trump's decision and it has started a new debate," Giacomo Cossu, one of the organisers of the demonstration, told AFP.

Trump announced at the start of this month that the US would not abide by the 2015 Paris agreement and would seek to renegotiate terms he denounced as unfairly damaging to the American economy and overly generous to India and China.

A spokesman for Hendricks said Germany would be looking for "something more concrete" from Pruitt in terms of what the US was going to do.

Trump has said Washington will not be bound by the targets on reducing emissions of greenhouse gases set down in Paris, and will cut funding for developing countries affected by climate change.

'No change to the trend'

But many analysts say Trump's rhetoric may make little difference. Important players in US industry and individual cities and states are already implementing changes aimed at meeting the targets laid down in Paris, where most of the world's countries agreed to try and cap global temperature rises at 2C above preindustrial levels.

Germany and California, the US's wealthiest state, agreed Saturday to work together to keep the Paris accords on track.

"The world is already turning carbon-free and I think there will be no change to this broad trend," Japan's Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said after Trump's announcement of his decision on Paris.

"So far there's only been an announcement that the US is withdrawing, it has not yet materialised. So we're going to keep trying to persuade them."

Scientists warn that failing to contain climate change will have devastating consequences as sea levels rise and extreme storms, droughts and heatwaves become more common, endangering crops and fragile environments with knock-on effects in the form of new conflicts and mass fluxes of people escaping affected areas.

Officials were unable to offer any guidance as to what kind of statement the meeting could produce.

When G7 leaders met in Sicily last month, they publicly recognised that the US was isolated on the climate issue, with the other six member countries vowing to continue their efforts to address global warming by curbing emissions while promoting green technology and renewable energy forms.

The G7 is made up Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, the world's seven biggest economies when the club was formed. The discussions in Bologna will also be attended by Chile, the Maldives, Ethiopia and Rwanda, four developing countries with a particular interest in combatting climate change.

climate changeg7meetingbolognadonald trumpus

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Related articles

'A backwards step': Italy criticizes US climate decision

G7 environment chiefs meet in Italy, vowing to press ahead with climate change fight

Italy's PM calls for a stronger Europe in the face of 'global challenges' and a Trump-led US

54 dead, some 10,000 migrants rescued between Libya and Italy in 4 days

Trump promises climate decision next week after G7 stalemate

Badged and searched: Sicily G7 fortress town irks locals

G7 urged to douse Libyan inferno

Disharmony at G7 as Trump plays his own tune
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500

Italian Muslims fear backlash after London attacker identified as half-Italian
Advertisement

This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law
Advertisement
3,284 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  2. How Italy reacted to UK election shock
  3. From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy
  4. More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya
  5. Italy faces local poll test ahead of parliamentary vote
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement