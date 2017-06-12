Advertisement

G7 environment chiefs meet in Italy, vowing to press ahead with climate change fight

AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 June 2017
07:54 CEST+02:00
climateg7donald trump

Share this article

G7 environment chiefs meet in Italy, vowing to press ahead with climate change fight
A demonstrator wearing a US president Donald Trump mask protests during a demonstration. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 June 2017
07:54 CEST+02:00
The United States' partners in the G7 club of wealthy democracies vowed on Sunday to press ahead with efforts to contain devastating climate change despite a rift caused by the American withdrawal from the Paris accord on cutting carbon emissions.

"Italy and the overwhelming majority of countries regard Paris as irreversible and non-negotiable," Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said after the first day of a two-day gathering of G7 environmental chiefs in Italy.

Erik Solheim, head of the UN Environment Programme, said Sunday's talks had underlined the "absolute determination" of the other six G7 countries to push ahead "whatever happens in the White House."

"The private sector, big business, including in the United States, tell us they back action. There are huge numbers of new jobs in renewables and the green economy, there is lots of money to be made, far more than in fossil fuels."

Scott Pruitt, Trump's choice to head the US Environmental Protection Agency and seen as a climate change sceptic, attended the meeting in the northern Italian city of Bologna but headed home at the end of the first day.


G7 environment chiefs pictured during the meet. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

With Germany's environment minister, Barbara Hendricks, also departing early and France's Nicolas Hulot not arriving until Monday because of legislative elections, there was little prospect of substantial bridge building on an issue which has badly soured relations between Donald Trump's administration and key US allies.

Patricia Espinosa, the UN official in charge of implementing the Paris accord, stressed that Trump's pull-out would not make any difference in the short-term.

"We've all registered with regret the US decision, but at the same time the US remains a party to the agreement because it foresees a three-year period before any party can withdraw.

"So for us, it is really clear that what we need to do is to go forward with implementing the accord and helping countries translate their national programme into their development policies so we can get to 2018 and have a first assessment of where we stand," she said.

More than 1,000 students marched through Bologna to protest the presence of the G7 ministers in the historic university city, a long-standing bastion of progressive activism.

Organiser Giacomo Cossu told AFP that Trump had given the radical environmentalist movement a shot in the arm, but said he would have been on the streets regardless.

"Trump has revealed the truth that lies behind the rhetoric of the G7 on the environment. They want changes that suit the interests of big business. That is not our model. Ecology for us means democracy and equality. They represent the one percent not the seven billion."

READ ALSO: Italy's PM calls for a stronger Europe in the face of 'global challenges' and a Trump-led US

Chaperoned by hundreds of riot police, the demonstration passed off peacefully with protestors brandishing placards declaring: "There is no Planet B" and "They think the Kyoto protocol is a Japanese erotic film."

Trump announced at the start of this month that the US would not abide by the 2015 Paris agreement and would seek to renegotiate terms he denounced as unfairly damaging to the American economy and overly generous to India and China.

Trump said Washington would not be bound by the targets on reducing emissions of greenhouse gases set down in Paris, and will cut funding for developing countries affected by climate change.

'No change to the trend'

But many analysts say Trump's rhetoric may make little difference.

Important players in US industry and individual cities and states are already implementing changes aimed at meeting the targets laid down in Paris, where most of the world's countries agreed to try to cap global temperature rises at two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Germany and California agreed Saturday to work together to keep the Paris accords on track and the most populous US state had its own representative at the Bologna talks.

Scientists warn that failing to contain climate change will have devastating consequences as sea levels rise and extreme storms, droughts and heatwaves becoming more common, endangering crops and fragile environments with knock-on effects in the form of new conflicts and mass fluxes of people escaping affected areas.

By Angus MacKinnon

READ ALSO: The five ways climate change will devastate Italy

climateg7donald trump

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Related articles

Climate change rift raises temperature for G7 meet in Bologna

'A backwards step': Italy criticizes US climate decision

Italy's PM calls for a stronger Europe in the face of 'global challenges' and a Trump-led US

54 dead, some 10,000 migrants rescued between Libya and Italy in 4 days

Badged and searched: Sicily G7 fortress town irks locals

G7 urged to douse Libyan inferno

Disharmony at G7 as Trump plays his own tune

Trump rows cast shadow over 'toughest G7 in years'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500

Italian Muslims fear backlash after London attacker identified as half-Italian
Advertisement

This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law
Advertisement
3,284 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  2. Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them
  3. More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya
  4. Italy faces local poll test ahead of parliamentary vote
  5. Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement