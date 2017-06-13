Italy sizzles in mid-June heatwave

The mercury has soared in Italy over the past few days, and the heatwave seems to show no signs of letting up.

The entire country is in for a warm week with temperatures gradually on the rise, reaching up to 35-36C in some areas, but remaining in the early 30's across most of the peninsula.

However, high levels of humidity mean it will feel even hotter, particularly in cities in the inland areas of the Po Valley, centre-south, and Sardinia.

Perceived temperatures in those regions could reach 40C, according to the meteorologists at Meteo.it.

It's all down to an anticyclone, currently positioned over Spain and southern France but on its way to Italy where it's bringing sizzling temperatures.

Wednesday is likely to be one of the hottest days of the entire summer, with the mercury particularly high in Emilia Romagna, the southern parts of Veneto and Lombardy, and Puglia. Sporadic thunderstorms are also forecast, particularly in Alpine areas.

The hot, sunny weather will prevail until the weekend, when temperatures are expected to fall back in line with seasonal averages.

In Milan, the council has launched a summer assistance programme, offering home meal deliveries and domestic help to the city's elderly and vulnerable.

