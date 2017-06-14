Advertisement

16 injured after trains collide in southern Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 June 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
pugliasalentotrains

Share this article

16 injured after trains collide in southern Italy
Firefighters at the scene of the crash. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 June 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
Sixteen people were reported injured on Tuesday afternoon after two trains collided in Puglia, southern Italy.

"Fifteen passengers and the driver of the train were slightly injured," said Ferrovie dello Stato, the State Railways agency, in a statement at 9pm, after early reports said around ten people had been hurt.

Initial investigations suggested that the incident was caused by human error, after one of the drivers failed to respect a red light, the statement said. The train was travelling at low speed, meaning none of the injuries were serious.

The crash took place in Galugnano station in San Donato di Lecce, a small town of around 5,800 inhabitants in central Salento.

Around 80 people had been on the train, and the passengers were taken to their destinations by bus.

Tuesday's incident came almost a year after a deadly train collision in Puglia. A total of 23 people died in the incident, with more than 50 injured.

That had been the country's deadliest train crash since a 2009 derailment and subsequent explosion on a train carrying liquid petroleum gas near Viareggio.

In January this year, the former head of Italy's railways and several other executives were convicted over the Viareggio disaster. However, it is likely they won't serve any of it before at least the first of two possible appeals have been heard - a process which could take years.

pugliasalentotrains

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

Related articles

How music is keeping one southern Italian dialect alive

'The beauty, music and people of Salento keep me coming back for more'

Italian priest sparks scandal after inviting public to mass for slain Canada mafia boss

Year in review: Ten events that shaped Italy in 2016

Suspected Nice attack accomplice 'lived in Puglia'

Station master 'not only one to blame' for deadly crash

Death toll from Puglia train crash confirmed at 23

Italians queue to donate blood for train crash victims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an economic miracle transformed love and marriage in post-war Italy

Five things we learned from Italy's telltale local elections

Local elections deal a heavy blow for Italy's Five Star Movement
Advertisement

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains

Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Advertisement
3,281 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome mayor calls for a stop to migrant arrivals to the capital
  2. Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them
  3. Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains
  4. Italy sizzles in mid-June heatwave
  5. Fellini's La Strada: a vision of masculinity and femininity that still haunts us today
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement