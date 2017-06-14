An Italian man posed as a prince to get free luxury holidays - and meet Pamela Anderson

Italian police said on Wednesday they had tracked down a man who posed as a Montenegrin prince in order to get free luxury holidays and meet influential figures.

In reality, the suspect was a 57-year-old from Trieste, but he assumed the identity of a Montenegrin prince - despite the fact Montenegro has not been a monarchy since the end of the First World War.

The disguises allowed the 'prince' not only to blag travel freebies, but to arrange meetings with leading businessmen and religious authorities, police said.

A search of his Turin home revealed fake diplomatic passes and documents, including the knighthoods and other honours he bestowed on many of those he met.

Even actress and animal rights campaigner Pamela Anderson fell for the fraud, and was named 'Imperial Countess' by the fake prince in June 2015.

Pamela Anderson: l'ex bagnina è stata nominata contessa in Italia http://t.co/gPfES3obGq pic.twitter.com/5iXDGHfSfq — Gossip Italia (@gossip_italia) September 9, 2015

The moment Pamela Anderson became an 'Imperial Countess'.

Facebook page and website - which includes a disclaimer in which he sets out his perceived right to use the title - helped him boost his profile. On the website, he is pictured with Italian mayors, high-ranking cardinals, and even some of Monaco's royal family. These figures were attracted by the prince's "granting of knighthoods and diplomatic passports (always false) and alleged economic cultural exchanges with Montenegro," police said in a statement quoted in the Brindisi Report.

Prosecutors labelled the fraud a "pantomime", but it was nothing if not thorough: the man reportedly hired an accomplice to act as his valet, and travelled in a Mercedes with diplomatic registration plates.