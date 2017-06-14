Advertisement

Italy's northern regions are challenging a mandatory vaccine law

The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
healthvaccinationsvenetoligurialuca zaianorthern league

Share this article

Italy's northern regions are challenging a mandatory vaccine law
Veneto's regional governor Luca Zaia, pictured during a press conference. File photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
14 June 2017
12:24 CEST+02:00
Several regions in northern Italy are challenging a recently passed law which made 12 vaccinations mandatory for children starting at state school.

Italy's cabinet approved the vaccine law in mid-May, making it compulsory for all school starters to have a set of 12 vaccinations. 

But in Veneto, the regional government said on Tuesday that its lawyers were preparing to challenge the decree in Italy's Constitutional Court, and that the legal challenge would be ready in around two weeks.

"Let's be clear; we are not against vaccines; we are against making them obligatory," explained regional governor Luca Zaia, who belongs to the Northern League. 

READ ALSO

"Here, coverage was at 92.4 percent in 2016, thanks to information given to families at every level. No to sanctions, yes to informed decisions by mums and dads!"

Zaia wrote that it had been a "mistake to ignore the regions" in passing the legislation.

However, he appeared to acknowledge that fake news surrounding the efficacy and safety of vaccines had been an issue in Italy. "Fake news should be fought through science and doctors," he said.

The head of the Northern League, Matteo Salvini, praised the move in Veneto, writing: "Children's health comes before the interest of some pharmaceutical company [...] Freedom of choice works; threats and fines don't."

He also took the chance to push the party's anti-immigrant agenda, adding: "PS. Who vaccinates the illegal immigrants?"

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'Photo: Esben Klinker/Depositphotos

Meanwhile, Liguria's regional vice-president and health councillor Sonia Viale said that the region would ask the government to amend the decree at the Conference of the Regions.

In particular, the Northern League politician wants the government to remove the clauses which mean parents who fail to get their child the necessary vaccines face fines, and the prospect of their child not being accepted into a state school.

"I say no to the imposition of vaccines when it impedes on parental rights," said Viale, according to Liguria Notizie.

And in Bolzano - a region where vaccination coverage is particularly low - there have been protests since the decree was passed. Around 130 families wrote to Italian President Sergio Mattarella to say they would "seek asylum" in Austria in order to avoid the mandatory vaccines, which they said infringed upon their human rights.

The regional council unanimously passed a motion calling for an end to "coercive measures" in favour of an awareness campaign

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'Italy makes vaccines compulsory for school starters
Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin. Photo: Emanuel Dunand/AFP

 

healthvaccinationsvenetoligurialuca zaianorthern league

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

Related articles

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

Italy makes vaccines compulsory for school starters

Northern League MEP must pay €50,000 to ex-minister over racial slurs

Italy measles cases rise fivefold as vaccination argument turns political

Two northern Italian regions to hold referendums on autonomy this year

Mobile phones can cause tumours, Italian court rules

Italian health minister accuses documentary of 'fake news' on cancer vaccine

Italians and Brits are most likely to drink while pregnant
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an economic miracle transformed love and marriage in post-war Italy

Five things we learned from Italy's telltale local elections

Local elections deal a heavy blow for Italy's Five Star Movement
Advertisement

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains

Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Advertisement
3,281 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome mayor calls for a stop to migrant arrivals to the capital
  2. Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them
  3. Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains
  4. Italy sizzles in mid-June heatwave
  5. Fellini's La Strada: a vision of masculinity and femininity that still haunts us today
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement