Only Italy sees dip in support for EU, new poll shows

The European and Italian flags wave behind Rome's symbol the "She wolf". Photo: Patrick Herzog/AFP

A new poll shows that while most Europeans view the EU more positively since the 2016 Brexit vote, Italy has bucked the trend, with an increasingly unfavourable perception of the bloc.

A study by Pew Research Centre released on Thursday showed that while the majority of Italians do not support an Italexit, more than one in three people in Italy felt the country should leave the European Union.

"Down just a year ago, before the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, public sentiment about the European project has rebounded," the reports' writers said.

Italy was the only country to register a decrease in favourability of the EU over the past 12 months.

And together with the Greeks, Italians were the most likely to support an exit from the bloc.

In both those countries, 35 percent of respondents wanted to leave the EU, while 57 percent said they would support a national referendum on membership. Two of Italy's neighbours, France and Spain, were more supportive of EU membership referendums, but less likely to want to leave the EU.

The Italian favourability rating of the EU was the third lowest, joint with France. Among the ten countries polled, favourability was lower only in the UK, which voted to leave the bloc last year, and in Greece.