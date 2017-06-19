Advertisement

Former AC Milan star Paolo Maldini makes a comeback - as a tennis player

Former AC Milan star Paolo Maldini makes a comeback - as a tennis player
Paolo Maldini during his time as defender and captain for AC Milan. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
Over a glorious quarter of a century he starred for AC Milan on the football pitch, now at 49 years of age Paolo Maldini has qualified for a tennis tournament in Milan.

Maldini, now working as a director at Miami FC, qualified by wild card in the doubles in the weekend long Aspria Tennis Cup, part of the challenger circuit, the level below the ATP.

"He's got a good service, he doesn't have a speciality shot but he has no weak points either," his partner and coach Stefano Landonio told local media.

Maldini won 26 trophies with AC Milan including five Champions Leagues before finally hanging up his boots in 2009 aged 41. He also played 126 times for Italy.

Photo: Vince Bucci/AFP

 

