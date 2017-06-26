Advertisement

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 June 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
archeology

Share this article

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
File Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 June 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
Excavations to finish metro Line C in the capital continue to throw up ancient Roman archeological finds. After a military barracks last year, the latest discovery is two Pompeian buildings near the Aurelian Wall.

Two ancient Roman edifices have been discovered during excavations to extend Metro Line C in Rome. Archeologists were undertaking reinforcement works on monuments near the new public transport line when the ancient solarium was discovered, still in excellent condition, not far from metro station Amba Aradam in the capital, near the city's Aurelian Walls.

The discovery came about as archeologists had descended to more than 10 metres below ground level to reinforce the Aurelian Walls, which lie near where the new public transport line is being extended. The discovery of the solarium follows that of an army barracks in Via Ipponio, also during the construction of Line C.

The structure found has Pompeian qualities, according to the experts who discovered it, in that the solarium and adjacent structures were preserved thanks to a fire on site during the 3rd century AD. Archeological discoveries are not rare in Rome, although sites where wood is preserved are "extremely rare given the age of the site," according to a press release by the Ministry of Culture. 

READ MORE: Rome workers unearth ancient baths and tombs

Such well-preserved sites only occur thanks to exceptional climactic conditions or, equally rarely, in places such as Ercolano and Pompeii. Pompeii was destroyed by an eruption from Mt. Vesuvius in AD 79 and the city was preserved in volcanic ash.

READ MORE: Newly restored ruins lure thousands to Pompeii

The preservation of wooden parts, such as in the solarium recently discovered however, is unique for Rome as wood is only preserved over such a long period in exceptional circumstances, albeit carbonized.

Frescoes and plaster fragments were also recovered at the site. Besides pieces of furniture, sculptures and windows, the skeleton of a dog was also found on the doorstep of the house, carbonized on impact during the fire.  

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology is set to undertake a study to determine whether seismic activity could have been the cause of the fire. 

One hypothesis suggests the structure was part of the aristocratic homes on the Caelian Hill, near where it was found, one of the Seven Hills of Rome. Archeologists have descended to 10 metres below ground level to assess the impact of the metro line works on ancient Roman monuments. Reinforcements will continue for another 4 metres still. 

READ MORE: Italy roadworks unearth frescoed Roman room

 

 

archeology

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Italian customs seize huge haul of Roman artefacts

Rome workers unearth ancient baths and tombs

Sunken haul of Roman fish sauce found off Italy

Italy roadworks unearth frescoed Roman room

Italy on tight deadline for Pompeii restoration

Pompeii's tasteless taps spark online revolt

2,000-year-old Roman ship found off Genoa

Divers plunder Roman relics in Liguria
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,316 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
  2. Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
  3. Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian
  4. Rome out to rescue two troubled banks
  5. Extreme weather conditions hammer northern Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement