Motorcycling: Biaggi out of intensive care

File photo: Radek Mica/AFP

Italian motorcycling star Max Biaggi has left intensive care in a Rome hospital two weeks after being admitted following a training accident, he revealed on Twitter.

"This time, I almost risked not being here," wrote Biaggi, who celebrated

his 46th birthday on Monday.

"The greatest gift is to leave intensive care after 17 days," he added alongside the hastags #ritornoallavita (return to life), #paura (afraid) and #maxisback.

Biaggi underwent six operations after suffering severe chest injuries and broken ribs in a fall in training south of Rome on June 9.

The veteran racer is a two-time world champion in Superbike and a former four-time world champion in the 250cc class.