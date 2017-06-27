Advertisement

Brazilian cleaner disappears from cruise ship

The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 June 2017
15:36 CEST+02:00
cruise ships

Share this article

Brazilian cleaner disappears from cruise ship
Frank Perry/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 June 2017
15:36 CEST+02:00
A 36-year-old Brazilian cleaner on the Msc Musica has been declared missing after the cruise ship sailed from Venice and docked in Brindisi on June 19th. The prosecutor's office in Brindisi has opened a murder inquiry.

Simone Scheuer Souza was reported missing as the ship docked for a stop in Pescara, according to a report in La Repubblica. Staff who worked with Souza and were interviewed say the don't recall her having departed the boat at any previous stops. Souza worked on the Msc Musica, a cruise ship owned by global cruise line giant Msc Cruises. 

The prosecutor's office in Brindisi has opened a murder inquiry and is questioning several people who were on board the cruise ship. The victim's room onboard was also searched while the coast guard retraced some of the waters the liner had traversed in the Adriatic. Simone Scheuer Souza remains missing. 

READ MORE: Meredith Kercher murder case: Italy blocks new review

 

 

cruise ships

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Venice cruise ship ban to drive out tourists
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,303 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
  2. Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
  3. Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian
  4. Extreme weather conditions hammer northern Italy
  5. Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in 48 hours
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement