England and Italy vie to meet in football final

Piotr Nowak/AFP

Can England and Italy meet in a major football final for the first time ever?

England's Under 21s are hoping to follow in the success of their Under 20 counterparts and reach a major footfall final for only the third time ever.

Andy Boothroyd's team face arch sport nemesis Germany in their semi final in Tychy, Poland, this evening for a place in the tournament's final. Italy play Spain in Krakow in the other semi final.

READ MORE: Huge Maradona mural celebrates Naples' 'saint' of football

England Under 20s became only the second England side win a major tournament this month after they beat Venezuela to win the FIFA World Cup in their age category.

UEFA EURO U21 Championships Poland 2017: Semi-final Fixtures

England-Germany, Tychy. KO: 18:00

Italy-Spain, Krakow. KO: 21:00

READ MORE: Italy's top football club accused of mafia links