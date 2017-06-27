England and Italy vie to meet in football final

England's Under 21s are hoping to follow in the success of their Under 20 counterparts and reach a major footfall final for only the third time ever.
Andy Boothroyd's team face arch sport nemesis Germany in their semi final in Tychy, Poland, this evening for a place in the tournament's final. Italy play Spain in Krakow in the other semi final.
England Under 20s became only the second England side win a major tournament this month after they beat Venezuela to win the FIFA World Cup in their age category.
UEFA EURO U21 Championships Poland 2017: Semi-final Fixtures
England-Germany, Tychy. KO: 18:00
Italy-Spain, Krakow. KO: 21:00