Advertisement

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

The Local
news@thelocal.it
3 July 2017
09:30 CEST+02:00
sienapaliotraditionanimals

Share this article

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race
Riders competing in the palio. Photo: Claudio Giovannini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
3 July 2017
09:30 CEST+02:00
Siena's Palio is a twice-annual festival that sees the Tuscan city's various districts compete in a medieval-themed bareback horse race. Dating back to the sixth century, this is one of Siena's most important traditions and thousands of locals and tourists gather in the central piazza to watch it unfold.

The first of this year's races, known as the Palio of Provenzano, in honour of the Madonna of Provenzano, took place on Sunday. For the first time, city authorities introduced a cap on the number of spectators allowed in the square, with metal detectors and additional security officers on hand. The event isn't without its controversy, and city authorities have passed regulations aimed at ensuring the animals' wellbeing after campaigners criticized the fact several horses had died in the race.

For the Siennese, the contest is a change to celebrate local pride and honour the city's long history. 

Here's a look at this year's festival.

 

A post shared by UAU Toscana (@uautoscana) on

The day began with a costumed parade through the city centre, with participants carrying flags showing the symbol of their district or 'contrada'.

 

A post shared by Matteo Cainer (@macainer) on

The parade or Corteo Storico includes around 600 people from musicians to flag-wavers, and leads spectators to the Piazza Campo where the race takes place.

Sebastiano Murtas, known as Grandine, stands next to his horse Querida de Marchesana, as it receives the traditional blessing before the race.



A local priest blesses the horse.



This year, just nine contrade were represented in the race, instead of the usual ten. Unfortunately for the Tartuca (tortoise) neighbourhood, slow and steady did not win the race, as the horse chosen to run refused to enter the track.

Each year, ten of the city's 17 neighbourhoods take part. The seven which didn't participate the previous year automatically get a spot, with the remaining three chosen by drawing lots.

 

A post shared by Gloria (@gloria.melgari) on


A large crowd gathered at the Piazza Campo, the medieval square where the race is held.

Riders compete in the Palio, each wearing the traditional colours of their district.



The horses must take three laps around the square to complete the race.

Riders each have a long whip, which they are allowed to use not only to encourage their own horse, but also to distract or disturb other riders and their horses. There is huge rivalry between the districts, and the district that goes the longest time without a Palio victory gets the moniker 'nonna' (grandma). Currently, that title is held by the Aquila (eagle) contrada.



The name 'palio' comes from the prize given to the winner each year - a silk banner, usually painted by a local artist.



The winner is the first horse to cross the finish line - with or without its rider, who may well fall off due to the riding technique and fast speed.

 

A post shared by Matteo Cainer (@macainer) on

After all the anticipation and build-up, the race is over very quickly, rarely lasting longer than a minute and a half.



This year's winner, Jonatan Bartoletti or Scompiglio, celebrates after winning the race for the Giraffa (Giraffe) district. 



A victory in the Palio is a huge source of pride for the contrada. The Giraffa is one of only three districts to have ever won both races in a single year - will it be able to match that feat in the second Palio in August?

All photos, unless otherwise stated: Claudio Giovannini/AFP

sienapaliotraditionanimals

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Italians rally to rescue Denmark death-row dog

What does the future hold for Italy's native bears?

Everything you need to know about Calcio Storico, Italy's most violent tradition

Why an army of toy cats has appeared in an Italian seaside town

A herd of 'rebel cows' has been living wildly in the Italian mountains for years

Experts called in to tackle swarming bees in central Rome square

Five things you should know about Italy’s Republic Day

Berlusconi hopes to turn love for animals into votes with new pet project
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

Where to get the cheapest (and most extortionate) coffee in Italy
Advertisement
3,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia
  2. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  3. Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
  4. Pope dismisses doctrine chief in turbulent week for Vatican
  5. Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement