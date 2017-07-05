Italy set to relax its controversial child vaccine law

The Italian Senate has proposed a more relaxed version of a controversial law on vaccines for school children, with fewer vaccinations considered compulsory and reduced penalties for those who don't comply.

The number of compulsory vaccinations will be reduced from 12 to ten, while financial penalties against parents who fail to vaccinate their children will be significantly reduced.

The amendments made in the Italian Senate also scrap the obligation to report parents who don't comply with the law to authorities - a move which could, in extreme cases, have left parents at risk of losing custody.

Now the decree must be passed in Italy's Chamber of Deputies, where further amendments could be added, but it seems likely to be passed due to the fact the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS) has given its approval to the law in its current form.

"[The amendments are] fully in keeping with tackling the country's epidemiological problems," said the president of the ISS in a letter of support.

Parents wishing to enrol their children in nursery must ensure they have been vaccinated against polio, tetanus, diphtheria, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae B, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. Meanwhile, the vaccines against meningitis B and C, pneumonia and rotarivirus have been downgraded from compulsory to 'recommended', though they will still be offered free.

This set of vaccines is compulsory for enrollment to state schools for children aged up to six, while parents of older children will face a fine if their offspring haven't had the jabs. However, these fines have been reduced by more than a third, thanks to an amendment cutting the maximum penalty from €7,500 to €2,500.

Within three years of the decree law, it will be possible for the list of ten to be either further reduced or increased, depending on new medical data and levels of vaccine coverage, which will be monitored by a government committee. For example, if the rate of coverage for one of the currently compulsory vaccines rises to above 95 percent, it may be removed from the list.