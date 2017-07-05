Advertisement

The EU commission has unveiled a migrant 'action plan' for Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
5 July 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
migrationeuropean union

Share this article

The EU commission has unveiled a migrant 'action plan' for Italy
File photo of a rescue ship arriving to Salerno port. Photo: Carlo Hermann/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
5 July 2017
10:10 CEST+02:00
The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a new plan to help Italy cope with a massive fresh influx of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea, mostly Africans setting sail from Libya.

The plan presented at the European Parliament in Strasbourg envisages 35 million euros ($40 million) in aid for Italy and working with Libya and other countries to stem the flow of migrants at source.

"We will show full solidarity with Italy in this struggle," said Frans Timmermans, first vice-president of the Commission, the European Union's executive arm.

"Italy has shown an unprecedented level of solidarity with the refugees in the last couple of years," Timmermans told reporters at the parliament. "Now everybody needs to do their part on this across Europe."

He said the Commission proposals, to be discussed by EU ministers in Estonia's capital Tallinn on Thursday, were meant to reduce the pressure on Italy which has accepted some 85,000 of the 100,000 migrants who have landed in Europe so far this year.

Nearly 2,250 have died making the perilous crossing, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

READ ALSO: On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants feared drowned en route to Italy

Tensions spiked on Monday as Austria threatened to close its border with Italy to avoid a repeat of 2015 and 2016, when hundreds of thousands of migrants coming landed in Greece from Turkey and then set off for wealthier countries to the north, such as Germany.

Under the EU's asylum policy, asylum seekers are supposed to be processed in the country where they first arrive. But the numbers have been so great that authorities cannot cope.

Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker won agreement for other EU states to take about 160,000 of the arrivals for processing but so far only about 20,000 have been dealt with in this way.

Juncker said in a statement on Tuesday that "the urgency of the situation now requires us to seriously accelerate our collective work and not leave Italy on its own."

Among other measures, the Commission said the EU should help bolster Libyan authorities in a joint project with Italy worth 46 million euros and set up a joint rescue coordination centre in the conflict-ravaged country.

The EU should in particular help Libya strengthen control over its porous southern border and work further with other African countries - Egypt, Niger, Ethiopia and Sudan - to get them to take back their nationals.

READ ALSO: UN refugee chief says Italy needs support helping migrantsUN refugee chief says Italy needs support helping migrantsPhoto: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

migrationeuropean union

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

'Are we really the problem?' Migrant aid groups challenge ministers over response to crisis

Italy summons Austrian ambassador over threat of border controls

Austria plans to deploy soldiers at Italian border

UN warns that Italy cannot handle migrant crisis alone

Italy agrees to draw up migrant rescue 'code of conduct' with France and Germany

Italy urges EU ports to take migrants as pressure builds

UN refugee chief says Italy needs support helping migrants

Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

Where to get the cheapest (and most extortionate) coffee in Italy
Advertisement
3,341 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Venice residents protest against tourist influx
  2. Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought
  3. Rome children's hospital offers transfer for British baby Charlie Gard
  4. IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race
  5. Italy set to relax its controversial child vaccine law
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement