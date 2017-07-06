Morrissey claims Rome police 'terrorized' him at gunpoint

File photo of British singer Morrissey during his concert in the Citibanamex arena in Monterrey Nuevo Leon. Photo: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP

Alternative rock icon Morrissey said on Wednesday that he was "terrorized" by a police officer in Rome who held him at gunpoint for half an hour on a busy street.

The outspoken British singer, a longtime lover of Rome who has returned to the Italian capital to record an album, said the officer unlocked his gun and "screamed into my face" as a crowd of more than 100 people watched.



Morrissey's nephew Sam Esty Rayner, a photographer who often takes footage of the singer, posted a picture of the officer and wrote his motorbike's license plate number on Facebook.



"The Police Officer pictured below terrorized Morrissey for 35 minutes demanding 'papers'. Morrissey had no papers," Rayner wrote.

READ ALSO: How music is keeping one southern Italian dialect alive