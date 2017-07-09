Advertisement

1,200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday

AFP
news@thelocal.it
9 July 2017
13:30 CEST+02:00
fiatfiat 500

Share this article

1,200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
9 July 2017
13:30 CEST+02:00
More than 1,200 Fiat 500s from across Europe revved into the Italian foothills on Saturday to mark the 60th birthday of the iconic little car.

The Italian classic took its first spin on July 4, 1957.

Eighteen years later, more than 4.2 million had rolled off the factory line. Production then took a 22-year break before the model was relaunched in 2007 with some modern tweaks, although it retained its traditional curves.

Since then some two million more Fiat 500s have been made, according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

The birthday bash saw hundreds of the original models park in Garlenda, northwest Italy -- the 34th gathering of its kind, with demo events, talks and a parade for the participating cars.


Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

A cheap city vehicle that proved enormously popular in post-war Europe, the Fiat 500 had its status as a design icon sealed this week when a 1968 original entered the collection of New York's Museum of Modern Art.

In Garlenda, a whole museum is devoted to the car.

READ ALSO: Record year for Ferrari as brand turns 70

fiatfiat 500

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Fiat heir arrested in US for faking own kidnapping

Germany accuses Fiat of car emissions cheating

Ferrari shares skid as debt and outlook disappoint

Surprise as Fiat Chrysler net profit falls by forty percent

Fiat and Ferrari urge Italians to back Renzi's reforms

Fiat Chrysler revises 'doctored' sales figures amid probe

Fiat Chrysler faces probe on US car sales

Fiat Chrysler 'in talks with Uber over driverless cars'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes

Torture has finally been criminalized in Italy

Venice residents protest against tourist influx
Advertisement

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement
3,305 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No signs of life as firefighters search for two families feared missing after building collapse
  2. How Italy is helping teenage mafia heirs escape the criminal underworld
  3. Eight bodies pulled from collapsed apartment block near Naples
  4. Ex-PM Renzi says Italy should only take in a 'fixed number' of migrants
  5. Meet the man helping Italy's mafia children through therapy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement