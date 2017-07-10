Advertisement

Man who threatened to 'carry out massacres' deported from Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 July 2017
10:01 CEST+02:00
terrordeportation

Share this article

Man who threatened to 'carry out massacres' deported from Italy
File photo of Italian police on patrol at Rome's Fiumicino airport. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 July 2017
10:01 CEST+02:00
A 48-year-old man was on Sunday deported from Italy for "reasons of danger to society", the Interior Ministry said.

The man had threatened "to carry out massacres [in Italy] in the name of the Caliphate", the ministry said, using an alternative name for the terrorist organization Isis.

Police had monitored the suspect "for showing a strong aversion to Western customs, condemning the military operations of the anti-Daesh coalition, as well as boasting that in the past he had slit the throats of many men", the statement continued.

He had also been reported for mistreatment and racial discrimination over aggression towards female workers and residents in the asylum centre he was initially housed in, allegedly accusing them of behaviour which didn't conform to Islam. Intelligence services found that he had used a social media profile to share pro-Isis and anti-Shiite content.

Originally from Algeria, the 48-year-old had entered Italy irregularly in 2016 and had then claimed asylum. Together with his son, he had at first been housed in a reception centre in Catania before being transferred to another centre after his application for asylum was denied.

In total, Italy has deported 63 people in 2017 for reasons related to religious extremism. Since January 2015, when Italy's cabinet approved a slew of anti-terrorism measures, that figure is 195.

READ ALSO: How Italy keeps track of 80 terrorism alerts every day

 

terrordeportation

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Italy expels terror suspect linked to Berlin truck attacker

Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'

Venice court jails two for Isis recruitment

Kremlin visit: Italy's president wants to team up with Putin to fight terror

Italy increases security measures ahead of Easter weekend

Italy expels Isis sympathizer

Italy deports terror suspect linked to Berlin attacker

Italian Muslims sign anti-extremism pact
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes

Torture has finally been criminalized in Italy

Venice residents protest against tourist influx
Advertisement

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement
3,343 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of second Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim reportedly identified
  2. Italy just got two new Unesco World Heritage sites
  3. 'If you want to move to Italy, brace yourself for things not going the way you want'
  4. 1,200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday
  5. Eight bodies pulled from collapsed apartment block near Naples
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement