Police stop Italians from doing a runner at San Fermin…and make them leave a tip

A rowdy group of Italians took the tradition of “running” during Pamplona’s famous festival just a little too far by attempting to bolt of a restaurant without paying.

Officers from the regional police force of Navarra were called in after a group of 15 Italians left the restaurant without paying their bill, which amounted to a whopping €620.

The group had each ordered the special Menu del San Fermin – although one diner opted instead for a plate of salmon tartar – ending with a shot of the local liqor but when the bill finally came, shortly after midnight on Friday night, the group attempted to abscond.

The festival, which starts on July 6th and continues for eight days, attracts more than a million to the city.

Each morning, hundreds of runners participate in the encierros, when six bulls charge through the narrow cobbled streets of Pamplona to the bullring.

