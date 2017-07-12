IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Dozens of firefighters were on Wednesday continuing to tackle a series of wildfires on the slopes of Italy's Mount Vesuvius.

On Wednesday morning, the national fire service said it was involved in 441 operations across the country, including 288 wildfires, of which those at Vesuvius were among the most serious.

Clouds of smoke rose two kilometres into the air, visible from Pompeii, Naples, and Sorrento.

The photos below show the extent of the blaze, which many observers compared to a volcanic eruption in terms of the amount of smoke.



An aerial view shows that there were several distinct fires around the volcano. Photo: Gianluca Carpino



Firefighters had been tackling wildfires close to the volcano for several days, but on Tuesday high temperatures and wind allowed two fires to join, making the situation significantly more serious. Photo: Robert Pearce





A total of 70 firefighters and three helicopters were involved in tackling the blaze on Friday morning. Photo: Jonathan Hill/The Local



Flames billowed over homes as residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Photo: Gianpiero Longobardi/The Local



Authorities said on Wednesday they believed arsonists were responsible for the blaze. Photo: Stefano Pietrini



A view of the smoke from Herculaneum. Photo: Robert Pearce



The clouds were also visible from the ruins of Pompeii, the ancient city destroyed by an eruption from the volcano in 79 AD. Photo: Massimo Osanna



Another perspective of the clouds over Pompeii. The volcano has not erupted since 1944. Photo: Marco/Meteorologo777



Smoke clouds visible from Agropoli in Salerno, about 70km away. Photo: Mark Darwell

This was the view from the cockpit of one of the Canadair aircrafts, which tackled the blaze by dropping water on the flames from above. The image clearly shows the distinct wildfires around the volcano. Photo: Michele



Italy has seen a huge increase in wildfires this summer following months of unusually dry, hot weather. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco



Firefighters, Civil Protection Agency workers, and volunteers continued to tackle the blaze overnight. Photo: Marco/Meteorologo777



Smoke has spread across the entire area, leading to fears of problems related to smoke inhalation. Photo: Jon Brent