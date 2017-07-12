Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

12 July 2017
Photo: Marco/Meteorologo777
12 July 2017
Dozens of firefighters were on Wednesday continuing to tackle a series of wildfires on the slopes of Italy's Mount Vesuvius.

On Wednesday morning, the national fire service said it was involved in 441 operations across the country, including 288 wildfires, of which those at Vesuvius were among the most serious.

Clouds of smoke rose two kilometres into the air, visible from Pompeii, Naples, and Sorrento.

READ MORE: Huge blaze at Mount Vesuvius as fires continue to rage across the country

The photos below show the extent of the blaze, which many observers compared to a volcanic eruption in terms of the amount of smoke.


An aerial view shows that there were several distinct fires around the volcano. Photo: Gianluca Carpino


Firefighters had been tackling wildfires close to the volcano for several days, but on Tuesday high temperatures and wind allowed two fires to join, making the situation significantly more serious. Photo: Robert Pearce

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius
A total of 70 firefighters and three helicopters were involved in tackling the blaze on Friday morning. Photo: Jonathan Hill/The Local


Flames billowed over homes as residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Photo: Gianpiero Longobardi/The Local


Authorities said on Wednesday they believed arsonists were responsible for the blaze. Photo: Stefano Pietrini


A view of the smoke from Herculaneum. Photo: Robert Pearce


The clouds were also visible from the ruins of Pompeii, the ancient city destroyed by an eruption from the volcano in 79 AD. Photo: Massimo Osanna


Another perspective of the clouds over Pompeii. The volcano has not erupted since 1944. Photo: Marco/Meteorologo777


Smoke clouds visible from Agropoli in Salerno, about 70km away. Photo: Mark Darwell

READ ALSO: Italy puzzles over how to save 700,000 people from wrath of Vesuvius

This was the view from the cockpit of one of the Canadair aircrafts, which tackled the blaze by dropping water on the flames from above. The image clearly shows the distinct wildfires around the volcano. Photo: Michele


Italy has seen a huge increase in wildfires this summer following months of unusually dry, hot weather. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco


Firefighters, Civil Protection Agency workers, and volunteers continued to tackle the blaze overnight. Photo: Marco/Meteorologo777


Smoke has spread across the entire area, leading to fears of problems related to smoke inhalation. Photo: Jon Brent

 

